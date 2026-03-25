Social Security Recipients Get Positive Updates From the Federal Government

Key Points

Social Security is getting more efficient in some ways, thank to technology.

Many millions have signed up for handy "my Social Security" accounts.

The program faces a shortfall, but that can be fixed.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

It can be hard to feel happy about Social Security. It provides vital retirement income to most of us when we're older, yes, but the amount we receive is often not what we'd hoped for or need. (The average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was $2,076 as of February -- which amounts to less than $25,000 a year.)

What's worse, however, is that the program is facing a shortfall, and if nothing is done to strengthen it, Social Security's trust funds' surplus will run out within a few years. This will result in benefits shrinking to roughly three-quarters of the amount due to beneficiaries. So a $2,000 monthly benefit could become $1,500.

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Fortunately, there is some good news coming out about Social Security.

Good news from the government

Here are some recent bits of good news:

A shrinking backlog: The backlog of new applications for both Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income benefits has been shrinking. It hit a high of 1.26 million people in May 2024 and, as of last summer, was about 940,000. More recently, it was 865,000, with the average processing time for initial claims falling from 240 days to 209 days in 2025.

That's good, but it's still a sizable backlog and larger than it was a few years ago. This is likely due to Social Security's workforce being cut by at least 7,000 last year. More recently, Social Security is teaming up with the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) network to access more health information and make decisions more quickly.

Social Security is doing more digitally: Social Security is moving more of its operations online and focusing less on its field offices. For example, people can now go online to request a Social Security number and card. The program has reported that, thanks to new technology, "90% of calls to now be resolved via self-service or convenient callbacks."

"My Social Security" accounts are growing: Each of us, no matter our age, would do well to set up a "my Social Security" account with the Social Security Administration. Via that account, you will be able to take care of a lot of Social Security business online. For example, you can view estimates of your future benefits, correct errors, request a replacement card, change your address, and more. Setting up your account may also save you from some scams -- such as when a crook tries to set up an account in your name -- to get at your benefits. A bit of good news is that, as of early February, more than 100 million Americans had set up an account.

Improving efficiency: Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano reported on more good news to Congress in November, noting that:

We reduced wait times on our National 800 Number from 28 minutes in Fiscal Year 2024 to just 15 minutes in Fiscal Year 2025, while serving 65 percent more callers. In-office wait times decreased by nearly 27 percent from 30 minutes to 22 minutes since the last fiscal year. Visitors who had a scheduled appointment only waited around 6 minutes on average to receive assistance.

The surplus running dry

If you're still worried about Social Security's looming shortfall, here's a little bit of hope: It can be repaired. There are numerous proposals to fix Social Security out there that can bring more money into the program's coffers, if only Congress would adopt some of them.

For example:

The payroll tax for Social Security and Medicare could be increased just a bit. (Right now, it's 12.4%, with companies generally paying half and employees footing the rest of the bill.)

More earnings could be taxed for Social Security. Right now there's a relatively low cap, at $184,500.

So take heart, because although Social Security is indeed facing some big challenges, there are some improvements afoot, and the biggest problems may still be addressed. It's a good idea to keep up with Social Security developments, too, and perhaps let your representatives in Washington know your thoughts.

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