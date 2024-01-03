Social Security Payouts Jump As 3.2% COLA Kicks In For 2024

Millions of Americans collecting Social Security will see a bump of more than $50 in their monthly benefit paychecks, thanks to the cost-of-living increase that took effect January 1.

The Social Security Administration’s annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is an increase of 3.2% for 2024. That equates to an average monthly rise of about $55 for all Social Security beneficiaries. The average monthly payout for a retired worker is now $1,907.

The 3.2% COLA increase is significantly smaller than 2023’s 8.7% jump, which took into account the high rate of inflation at that time. As of November, however, the inflation rate was 3.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is in line with the 2024 COLA.

The larger Social Security and federal Supplemental Security Income paychecks should appear no later than January 2024.

How Can I View My Social Security Benefits in 2024?

You need to sign up for a My Social Security account online to see your benefits and get alerts from Social Security about any benefit changes. You can also set up text or email alerts with your online account.

The new 2024 amounts for Social Security beneficiaries, including those enrolled in Medicare, were publicized beginning in December through a mailed notice and online through My Social Security accounts.

How Is The COLA Calculated?

The COLA changes are based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), or so-called blue-collar workers who live in urban areas. The CPI-W is calculated on a monthly basis by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.