Social Security Overpayments Issue Faces Congressional Hearing

The Social Security Administration’s (SSA) attempt to recover more than $20 billion in overpayments to beneficiaries will be questioned tomorrow, October 17, by a House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee panel.

The hearing, entitled Protecting Beneficiaries from the Harm of Improper Payments, will examine how the SSA “can better identify improper payments before they occur and provide beneficiaries with adequate notice when they occur,” according to an advisory by the committee’s Social Security Subcommittee .

The hearing comes as various members of the House and Senate expressed anger over SSA’s attempt at recovering the funds from beneficiaries.

Ideally, Social Security benefits serve as one of several retirement resources, but in many cases they are the primary – and in some cases the only – income source for many retirees. As Kiplinger previously reported, many Americans today are living paycheck to paycheck.

On October 4, SSA Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi announced the creation of a team to review the agency’s overpayment policies and procedures. She said the agency has high accuracy rates and that only about 0.5% of SSA payments are overpayments. Supplemental Security Income overpayments also account for a small percentage, or about 8%, which are higher “due to the complexity in administering statutory income and resource limits and asset evaluations,” she said.

“There is misinformation in the media claiming that the Social Security Administration is attempting to collect $21 billion,” Kijakazi said, adding that this amount is derived from total overpayments during the history of the SSA programs. “Each person’s situation is unique, and the agency handles overpayments on a case-by-case basis.”

You can appeal an SSA request for repayment

Kijakazi said that people can always appeal an SSA request for repayment. “If they believe they shouldn’t have to pay the money back, they can request that the agency waive collection of the overpayment. There’s no time limit for filing a waiver,” she said.

News of the overpayments and subsequent “claw back” of funds were brought to the attention of many lawmakers after publication of a joint investigative report last month by KFF Health News and Cox Media Group. The report found that SSA mistakenly made the overpayments to beneficiaries and — sometimes years later — contacted the beneficiaries demanding repayment. Often times, the beneficiaries, many of whom were on disability, no longer had the money, according to the report.

The investigative team cited an SSA Inspector General (IG) report showing that SSA recovered $4.7 billion in overpayments in fiscal year 2022, with $21.6 billion still outstanding at the start of 2023. The IG report reveals that SSA’s most recent estimates show that the agency made about $6 billion in overpayments and $1.4 billion in underpayments in fiscal year 2021. The report admonishes the SSA — which pays about $1.4 trillion in benefits annually to more than 71 million Americans — to be a responsible steward of the funds entrusted to it.

Further details about the hearing, including who will testify, were not yet made available as of noon today.

A live webcast of the hearing, which starts tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET, will be available on the committee’s website . Stay tuned to Kiplinger for updates on the hearing.

