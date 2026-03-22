Social Security Is Overhauling Its Customer Service in 2026 -- What It Means for Beneficiaries

Key Points

Social Security is operating with around 7,000 fewer employees.

Much work is being handled via AI and automation.

Humans will still be on hand to handle some cases, though.

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Almost all of us will have our lives enhanced by Social Security. Our grandparents and parents have collected benefits -- or will -- and we ourselves are also likely current or future beneficiaries. More than 50 million retirees are collecting Social Security benefits currently, with close to 70 million people total collecting some kind of benefit. (Social Security also provides for many disabled workers, surviving spouses, and dependents of some beneficiaries.)

So it's kind of important to keep up with any changes in the program, and 2026 is bringing some significant changes. A key one is how the customer service provided by Social Security is changing.

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The old system

For decades, Social Security has offered Americans the opportunity to take care of Social Security business (such as signing up, making changes, correcting mistakes, etc.) at local field offices.

Indeed, in the past, there have been as many as 1,200-plus field offices across the nation, making it very likely that anyone wishing to visit one could do so.

What's changing

Social Security's customer service is shifting from field offices to a centralized national system. According to a report from the Social Security Administration (SSA), the program had nearly 58,000 full-time-equivalent workers in fiscal 2024, and the 2026 budget calls for 50,278 -- a drop of 7,720.

Much of that drop is due to major layoffs enacted by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

The new system is likely to be employing artificial intelligence (AI) to handle many inquiries, though humans will also be involved. A National Appointment Scheduling Calendar (NASC) will allow beneficiaries to schedule appointments for themselves, and a National Workload Management system will assign cases to workers. A person who worked at a local field office before may now be working electronically, being dealt customers to serve from anywhere in the country.

Is it good or bad?

Some see this change as unilaterally good or unquestionably bad, but the truth probably lies somewhere in between. Automation can get a lot of questions answered efficiently, using fewer live workers and perhaps keeping the backlog of queries low.

SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano has reported that customer service by telephone has been improved and wait times shortened in recent years. And given that, the plan is to reduce in-office visits. So some people who would be more comfortable managing their account in person may be out of luck. The Associated Press has reported that the plan is to cut field office visits in half, from around 31 million annually to around 15 million.

It's worth keeping up with further developments so you can be prepared for how you'll interact with Social Security. Your benefits are likely to be a key component of your financial security in retirement.

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