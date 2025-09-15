This Social Security Option Is Going Away on Sept. 30

Key Points The Social Security Administration will no longer deliver paper checks after Sept. 30, 2025.

This change will save the agency money while increasing the speed and security of benefit delivery.

Those who don't have bank accounts can opt for a prepaid debit card instead.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You'd probably have a hard time making ends meet if it weren't for Social Security. Those monthly deposits on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of every month keep your lights on and put food on your table. They might even be all you have if you struggled to save for retirement on your own during your work years.

The last thing you'd want is a delay -- or worse, something that could halt your checks altogether. But that's exactly what could happen to more than 390,000 Americans next month, thanks to a rule change that's set to take effect in a few short weeks. Fortunately, there's still plenty of time to act so you can keep your benefits coming on schedule.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The era of paper checks is over

Earlier this year, the Trump Administration announced that it would end paper Social Security check delivery on Sept. 30, 2025, as part of its plan to modernize the program. This applies to all types of benefits, including retirement, disability, and spousal benefits.

There are several key reasons the government has decided to make this change, including:

Efficiency: Electronic funds transfers (EFTs) typically process quickly. Paper checks may take days to reach you and then you have to go through the extra work of depositing it into your bank account.

Electronic funds transfers (EFTs) typically process quickly. Paper checks may take days to reach you and then you have to go through the extra work of depositing it into your bank account. Savings: An EFT only costs the government about $0.15, whereas mailing a paper check costs about $0.50, according to the Treasury Department. Switching all current paper check recipients to EFTs would save the government over $1.64 million annually.

An EFT only costs the government about $0.15, whereas mailing a paper check costs about $0.50, according to the Treasury Department. Switching all current paper check recipients to EFTs would save the government over $1.64 million annually. Security: Paper checks are more easily stolen or lost than EFTs. Receiving benefits via EFT reduces the risk that your checks will wind up in someone else's hands.

This change won't affect the majority of Americans. Over 99% of beneficiaries receive their checks via direct deposit as of September 2025. But 390,841 people still receive their checks in the mail. It's likely that many of these individuals don't have bank accounts of their own, which would prevent them from signing up for direct deposit. However, that doesn't mean they'll need to open a new bank account to get their checks.

What to do if you're still receiving paper Social Security checks

Setting up direct deposit is likely your best option going forward if you have a bank account or are interested in opening one. Once your account is set up, all you need to do is note the routing and account numbers. You can ask your bank about this if you're not sure where to find them.

Then, go to your my Social Security account or set one up and you'll be able to enter your direct deposit information. You can also do this by calling the Social Security Administration or setting up an appointment at your local field office. However, since there are only a few weeks left until the government ceases delivery of paper checks, you're better off using the online account when you can.

If you don't have a bank account and aren't interested in opening one, you can get your Social Security payments through a prepaid debit card. The Social Security Administration will deposit your monthly benefit onto this card and then you can use it to shop just like you would cash. You can choose this option through your my Social Security account or by contacting the Social Security Administration.

Act as soon as possible to avoid any hiccups with your benefit checks. If you're worried about delayed payment, you may need to revisit your retirement budget to figure out what you'll do until your next benefit payment arrives.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.