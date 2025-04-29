Social Security May 2025: When Your Check Will Arrive

If you’re expecting to get a Social Security payment in May, you may be eager to find out when your payment will be issued. If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, you will receive payment on the first of the month. This date sometimes changes to the prior Friday if the first falls on a weekend, but in May, the first falls on a Thursday.

If you receive Retirement, Survivors and Disability (RSDI) benefits, also known as SSA benefits, the date you receive your payment will vary based on a number of variables. Here’s a look at when you can expect these payments in May.

May 2025 Social Security Payment Dates

The day you will receive your Social Security payment depends on the day you were born:

May 14: If your birthday is on the first through 10th, you receive payment on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is on the first through 10th, you receive payment on the second Wednesday of the month. May 21: If your birthday is on the 11th through 20th, you receive payment on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is on the 11th through 20th, you receive payment on the third Wednesday of the month. May 28: If your birthday is on the 21st through 31st, you receive payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

If you received Social Security before May 1997 or if you receive both Social Security and SSI, Social Security is paid on the 3rd and SSI on the 1st.

In May, SSI recipients will also receive their June check on May 30, as June 1 falls on a Sunday.

