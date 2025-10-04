Social Security Just Made a Major Change: Act Now To Protect Your Retirement

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is moving to a digital-first system. Paper checks are being phased out in favor of electronic payments such as direct deposit and debit cards, the Associated Press reported.

While this change improves security and speeds up payments, it may create challenges for older adults who rely on paper checks, in-person services or have limited online access. According to Newsweek, some beneficiaries could struggle to access their payments if action is not taken promptly.

Taking steps now can prevent missed payments and help you protect retirement income.

Sign Up for Direct Deposit

All federal benefit payments including Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) moved to electronic methods on Sept. 30. Enroll in direct deposit as soon as possible. It is the fastest and safest way to receive payments and avoid interruptions. Sign-up is available through a “my Social Security” account at SSA.gov. Those without a bank account can open one or use a prepaid debit card that accepts direct deposits. Early enrollment ensures benefits continue without delay.

Keep Contact Information Up To Date

Accurate contact information is essential for receiving notifications and updates from the SSA. Ensure phone numbers, email addresses and mailing addresses are current so the agency can reach beneficiaries about payments or required verifications. Failing to update this information can result in missed communications and delayed benefits.

Protect Online Accounts

A “my Social Security” account allows access to payment history, benefit amounts and personal information updates online. Use a strong password and enable two-factor authentication to secure the account. Monitor for unusual activity regularly and report any concerns to the SSA immediately. These measures help prevent unauthorized access and protect personal information.

Seek Assistance if Needed

Not everyone is comfortable using computers or online tools, and that is normal. It is important to reach out to a trusted family member, friend, or caregiver for guidance when navigating digital services. Having someone familiar with online banking, account setup, or the SSA website can make the process less stressful and prevent mistakes that could delay payments.

Many communities also offer local support programs for seniors and adults who need help with technology. In-person or phone support from the SSA remains available for those who cannot complete tasks online.

Contact SSA About Alternatives

For individuals who face significant challenges with digital payments, the SSA offers alternative options. Contacting the agency allows beneficiaries to discuss their situation and learn about possible exemptions or arrangements for receiving payments. This may include guidance on setting up accounts, arranging in-person verification, or exploring different payment methods. Proactively reaching out can prevent missed payments and reduce stress during the transition.

The SSA also provides resources designed specifically for older adults or those with limited access to technology, ensuring that all beneficiaries can continue receiving their benefits without unnecessary obstacles.

