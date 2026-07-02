Social Security Is Just 6 Years Away From Possible Benefit Cuts. Here's Why Congress Isn't in Any Hurry to Act.

Key Points

Social Security faces a possible 22% benefit cut in six years without government intervention.

Avoiding benefit cuts will likely require higher taxes.

Focus on what's within your control right now, and be prepared to adapt once we know how Social Security will change.

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A 22% benefit cut awaits Social Security beneficiaries in just six years if the government doesn't take action to help the struggling program. You'd think the deadline being so near would spur Washington to put together a plan. Several members of Congress have proposed solutions over the years, but none have gained traction so far.

Partisan politics is a major hurdle, but there's another reason Congress has appeared slow to act on this critical issue. It could make the ultimate Social Security fix a lot more expensive.

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Fixing Social Security will leave a lot of people unhappy

There are really only three options to keep Social Security going for decades to come:

Increase revenue for the program. Reduce benefits. Increase revenue and reduce benefits.

Each of these solutions will leave a lot of people unhappy. Reducing benefits obviously harms Social Security beneficiaries, especially those who rely on their checks to provide the bulk of their monthly income. They would be forced to reduce their standard of living or take on debt to maintain their lifestyle, neither of which is appealing.

Increasing program revenue would be a better option for seniors than cutting benefits, but it would just shift the burden to younger generations. Congress may have to raise the Social Security payroll tax rate, which would reduce workers' take-home pay, possibly by thousands of dollars per year. The latest Trustees' Report estimates that a 4.25% payroll tax rate would be necessary to fully eliminate the funding shortfall if enacted in 2026. If the government waits until 2034 to make changes, that would rise to 4.90%.

Congress knows that every move will make someone's life harder, so it's understandable that they're reluctant to lock in a plan. But the longer they wait, the fewer options they'll have.

What this means for you

If you want a say in Social Security's future, write to your Congressional representative and senator and make your feelings on the situation known. They're ultimately the ones with the power to make changes happen.

Beyond that, it's about focusing on what's within your control: prioritizing retirement savings if you're still working, or conserving your savings if you're already retired. Make sure you have a backup plan for what you'll do if your Social Security checks decrease in the future, or if you find yourself draining your savings more quickly than expected.

When Congress finalizes a plan for Social Security, it'll be time to review your retirement strategy once again. You may need to make further changes to ensure your financial security.

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