Social Security Is Just 6 Years Away From Possible Benefit Cuts. Does It Even Make Sense to Delay Your Application to Try for Bigger Checks?

Key Points

Social Security is estimated to be about six years away from a possible 28% benefit cut.

Claiming Social Security early reduces your benefits by up to 30%, while delaying your application increases them.

Choose your application date based on your situation, not what Social Security might do in the future.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security is just six years away from a potential benefit cut of 28%, according to recent research from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). This is understandably worrying, especially if you expect to be heavily dependent on your checks in retirement.

You might wonder whether the possible cut means you should sign up early rather than putting off your application so you can increase your checks. There's a lot we still don't know, but the answer to this question at least seems pretty clear.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

How delaying your Social Security application increases your checks

Under the current Social Security benefit formula, the government first calculates the amount that you qualify for at your full retirement age (FRA). This is 67 for most people today. Then, it adjusts your benefit up or down based on your age at sign-up.

Claiming early shrinks your checks by up to 30% while delaying Social Security increases your checks until you qualify for your maximum benefit at 70. This is 124% of the amount you'd qualify for at your FRA of 67.

While many choose to claim benefits early, delaying your Social Security application can lead to a larger lifetime benefit. However, it also means you'll have to cover more years of living expenses on your own.

With changes to the program on the horizon, it's only natural to wonder whether the same rules will apply in a few years. You might also question whether you should apply sooner rather than later to lock in your benefit amount before cuts happen, but that might not be your best move.

What the future may hold for Social Security

We don't yet know how the government will address Social Security's funding crisis. Benefit cuts are on the table, but it's also possible that it will try to increase funding for the program, perhaps by raising taxes, to avoid cuts.

Only time will tell. But there's no reason for the government to drastically alter the benefit formula to change the way it handles your claiming age. Early claimers will likely still get smaller monthly checks than those who delay their applications, even after the 2032 deadline has passed.

So rather than basing your benefit on what Social Security is likely to do, focus on what makes the most sense for you. If you have a short life expectancy or can't work and need Social Security to cover your bills, signing up early could make sense. But if you can afford to wait, you may get a larger lifetime benefit by delaying checks for a few months or years.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.