Social Security Isn't Just for Workers and Spouses. 3 Other Surprising Ways You Can Qualify.

Key Points

You can claim a benefit on your ex-spouse's work record if your marriage lasted 10 years or more.

Minor and disabled children could be eligible to claim benefits on a parent's work record.

Parents of deceased workers can claim on their child's work record in select circumstances.

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When most people think of Social Security, they think of the benefits available to workers and possibly their spouses. Some might also think about disabled workers and their spouses, for whom Social Security checks can be a lifeline during a difficult time.

But these aren't the only people who are eligible for checks. Three other groups can also qualify for Social Security benefits in some circumstances.

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1. Ex-spouses

You're allowed to claim a spousal benefit on your ex-spouse's work record if you and your ex were married for at least 10 years and you have not remarried. It doesn't matter if your ex has remarried.

You'll only receive this benefit if it's larger than the retirement benefit you qualify for on your own work record. But you don't have to figure this out for yourself. The Social Security Administration will do this math for you when you apply.

You're free to sign up at any point once you're 62 or older, provided your ex is already claiming, or you and your ex have been divorced for at least two years. If neither of those things is true, you may have to wait a bit before you can claim that ex-spousal benefit.

2. Minor and disabled children

Minor children are eligible to receive Social Security benefits on their parent's work record if the parent is claiming retirement or disability benefits or if the parent has died. This continues until the child is 18 (or 19 if still enrolled full-time in secondary school).

Disabled children may also be eligible for benefits on their parent's work record in the above circumstances. They can continue receiving checks indefinitely if they have a disability that began before age 22.

In some circumstances, stepchildren, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and adopted children could also be eligible to claim checks on a worker's record. Contact the Social Security Administration to learn more.

3. Dependent parents

Parents of a deceased worker may be eligible for a Social Security benefit on the deceased's work record if they meet the following criteria:

The parent is 62 or older.

The deceased worker was providing at least half of the parent's financial support at the time of their death.

The parent has documentation proving the deceased was providing at least half of their financial support.

The parent isn't entitled to a larger Social Security retirement benefit on their own work record.

The parent is the natural parent of the deceased worker or became the stepparent or adoptive parent of the deceased worker before the deceased turned 16.

The parent hasn't married after the deceased's death.

The deceased worker earned enough work credits to qualify for Social Security benefits.

Note that if a parent marries, they'll lose the ability to claim on their child's work record. However, they may become eligible for a spousal benefit on their new partner's work record.

If you have any questions about how these benefits work, contact the Social Security Administration. You can do this by phone or by scheduling an appointment at your local Social Security office.

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