Social Security: Is the Government Listing You as Dead? Here’s What To Do

It might be harder than you think to prove to the government you’re still alive. The issue has come front and center amid some moves by President Donald Trump and his administration.

They’ve talked about the Social Security death master file and people being listed as alive who’ve actually passed. At the same time, as the New York Times reported, the administration listed thousands of migrants as dead to encourage them to “self-deport.”

Regardless of your status, if you find yourself listed as deceased by the Social Security Administration (SSA), below are some steps you need to take.

Go To a Local Office

Colin Ruggiero is the co-founder of DisabilityGuidance.org, an organization dedicated to providing information and resources for those with disabilities who’re seeking financial assistance through Social Security programs.

“If you are notified by Social Security that you are on the list of deceased benefit recipients, you should contact the SSA immediately,” Ruggiero said. “You’ll need to visit your local Social Security office and bring supporting documentation that you are not deceased.”

According to Ruggiero, documentation can be things such as a passport, drivers license, health insurance card, life insurance policy or medical records. All documentation must be in its original form and must not be expired in order to be valid proof. The SSA will then investigate the error and rectify the issue once verifying your identity.

Use Your Confirmation Letter

“This sounds absurd, but it happens more than people realize — someone receives notice that, according to the SSA, they’re deceased,” said Christopher Migliaccio, lawyer and founder of Warren and Migliaccio L.L.P. “From that moment, everything from bank accounts to Medicare coverage can be frozen, all based on a database error.”

According to Migliaccio, who’s helped clients navigate such situations, the SSA gives you a letter confirming the error.

“That letter is golden,” Migliaccio said. “You’ll use it to contact your bank, credit agencies, Medicare and anyone else who was notified of your “death.’ It’s frustrating and surreal, but with the right documentation and persistence, you can get your financial and legal identity back on track.”

