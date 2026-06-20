Social Security Is Getting a 2027 COLA, but Your Checks Might Stay the Same. Here's Why.

Key Points

Social Security could see a 3.8% COLA next year.

Most people will see their take-home benefits increase in January.

This may not be the case for those receiving small checks or those joining Medicare for the first time.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security beneficiaries are on track to get their largest benefit boost in four years, if the latest 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) projections prove accurate. Recent estimates from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) predict that benefits will increase by 3.8% in January, largely due to rising inflation.

Most seniors will see their checks increase with their first 2027 payment. But a few groups may not see this happen for a surprising reason.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why your 2027 Social Security benefit may not increase

The 2027 Social Security COLA will increase the benefit you're entitled to, but that's not the same as increasing your take-home benefit. For seniors enrolled in Medicare, your take-home benefit is the amount you qualify for minus your Medicare Part B premium, which also changes annually.

Usually, your Social Security benefits increase by a larger amount than your Medicare Part B premiums, so your checks go up to some degree. This is likely to be the case for most seniors in 2027.

But there are rare cases where your benefits might stay the same or even decrease next year, despite the COLA. First, if you qualify for a very small Social Security benefit of just a few hundred dollars, your COLA will also be small. For example, if you receive a $500 monthly benefit, a 3.8% COLA would add just $19 to your monthly checks next year.

If Medicare Part B premiums were to increase by $19 per month next year, your take-home benefit would remain the same. And if Part B premiums increased by more than $19, your checks would remain the same, thanks to a little-known Medicare rule called the hold harmless provision. This ensures that your checks never decrease due to the annual Part B premium increase.

Those who apply to Medicare for the first time in 2027 could also see their take-home benefits shrink. This isn't technically a financial loss. You're just having your premiums deducted from your Social Security benefits, so you don't have to pay them separately. But it could still derail your budget if you're not prepared for it.

How to know what to expect from Social Security in 2027

The Social Security Administration will officially announce the 2027 COLA in mid-October, based on third-quarter inflation data. Once it does, you'll be able to estimate how much you'll qualify for next year by adding the COLA percentage to your existing checks. But this doesn't account for changes to Medicare Part B premiums. Those usually aren't announced until mid-November.

You'll also get a personalized COLA notice from the Social Security Administration sometime in December. This will show your exact benefit amount, including Part B premium deductions. This should give you what you need to know to begin planning your 2027 budget.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.