Social Security Fraud Is Real, but It Might Not Be Happening the Way You Think

Whether you're a senior on Social Security or a worker paying into the program, the thought of rampant benefit fraud is a scary one. Social Security is already struggling financially, and no one wants to see that money stolen by thieves.

Unfortunately, Social Security fraud is a real thing -- and yes, sometimes that involves people claiming benefits on behalf of the dead. It's a problem that needs addressing, but it's also not the only avenue thieves use to try to get their hands on your benefits. If you want to keep as much of your money as you can, you'll need to watch out for opportunists who may try to trick you into handing over your checks (or information).

Watch out for impersonators

Social Security fraud can involve people lying to the federal government on their application forms, or taking checks from an elderly family member who isn't capable of managing their own money. But one of the most common strategies involves impersonating government employees in an attempt to gain access to seniors' benefits or personal information.

Often, these fraudsters will reach out via phone, mail, or email and claim there's a problem with your benefits. Or they may say they need to verify some information in order to ensure you continue to receive payments. Some tempt you with the promise of additional money, like a stimulus check, if you provide certain information.

The reality is that once they have your money, you never hear from them again. These scammers can walk away with tens of thousands of dollars, and if they covered their tracks well, it can be difficult to get that money back. So it's important to know how to identify and respond to a scam so you don't lose any of your checks.

What to do if you encounter a Social Security scam

It can be alarming to receive a notice that indicates a problem with your Social Security benefits, but it's important not to panic. Take time to investigate before responding. The best way to do this is to reach out to the Social Security Administration (SSA) directly to verify that there's actually an issue.

If you're not sure whether the correspondence you received was legitimate, avoid using any phone numbers, email addresses, or web links it provided. Instead, reach out to your local Social Security office or visit the SSA's website and look up contact information there.

Sometimes, scammers make it sound as if you need to get back to them immediately or risk negative consequences. This is a common tactic designed to prevent you from looking too closely into their claims. If you encounter this, stand firm. Recognize that you're probably dealing with a scammer and refuse to give out your personal information, especially your Social Security number.

You can report fraud online to the Office of the Inspector General. Notify your local police as well if you believe the scammer is local.

It's not impossible to secure your identity and your Social Security benefits after encountering a scam, but it can be difficult. So it's best to avoid this type of Social Security fraud whenever you can. If you have any doubt at all, double-check what's going on before responding. It could save you thousands of dollars.

