Social Security Fairness Act Payments Are Taxable: What Public Employees Must Know Now

Key Points

The Social Security Fairness Act significantly boosted benefits for millions of Americans in 2025.

These seniors could now face substantially higher tax bills due to the federal Social Security benefit tax.

Some states tax residents' Social Security benefits as well.

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Millions of seniors got a once-in-a-lifetime benefit boost last year as a result of the Social Security Fairness Act. This increased benefits for government workers who receive a pension based on work not covered by Social Security.

If you're among them, you likely saw your monthly benefit increase by hundreds of dollars. Some even saw boosts of $1,000 or more. You may have also received a one-time payment worth thousands of dollars. It probably made a huge difference to your monthly budget, but it's also likely to have a huge effect on your 2025 tax bill.

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Social Security benefit taxes could hit hard this year

These benefit adjustments are still technically Social Security income, which means the federal government could tax some of it. This could reduce your tax refund this year or possibly even lead to a tax bill.

How much of your Social Security benefits are taxable depends on your provisional income. This is your adjusted gross income (AGI) plus any nontaxable interest you have from municipal bonds, and half your annual Social Security benefit. Normally, half the typical Social Security benefit would be about $12,500.

But if you got a big benefit boost thanks to the Social Security Fairness Act, your 2025 Social Security benefits could have been much higher than average. That will increase your provisional income significantly, as well as your tax bill.

How much you could owe in Social Security benefit taxes

The table below illustrates how much of your Social Security benefits you could owe ordinary income taxes on based on your marital status and your provisional income:

Marital Status 0% of Benefits Taxable if Provisional Income Is Below: Up to 50% of Benefits Taxable if Provisional Income Is Between: Up to 85% of Benefits Taxable if Provisional Income Exceeds: Single $25,000 $25,000 and $34,000 $34,000 Married $32,000 $32,000 and $44,000 $44,000

It's quite possible you could wind up owing taxes on up to 85% of your benefits when you file your 2025 tax return, even if you haven't paid that much in years past. This could amount to thousands of dollars in additional tax liability.

You could owe state Social Security benefit taxes as well if you live in one of the eight states that still have them. Consult with a tax professional if you're unsure how much this could affect your overall tax bill.

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