The Social Security Fairness Act Paid Out $17 Billion in Retroactive Benefits. Here's Who Qualifies.

Key Points

The Social Security Fairness Act repealed a number of provisions that previously reduced retirement benefits.

So far, the Social Security Administration reports that it has made $17 billion worth of payments to more than 3 million recipients as a result of the Act.

The average retiree who qualifies for the Social Security Fairness Act has seen their benefits rise by thousands of dollars annually.

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Signed into law on Jan. 5, 2025, the Social Security Fairness Act represents one of the most significant changes to America's retirement system in recent history. At its core, the legislation removes rules that previously reduced benefits for certain public sector workers and their spouses for decades.

Over the last year, the act has made $17 billion in retroactive payments to more than 3 million recipients. Here's how you can determine whether you qualify and if you should expect an extra boost to your Social Security checks.

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Eliminating the WEP and GPO reductions

The Social Security Fairness Act aims to repeal the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO).

The WEP changed the benefit formula for people who also received pensions from jobs where Social Security taxes weren't paid. These include teachers, police offers, firefighters, and certain federal employees.

The GPO reduced survivor benefits on non-covered pensions. As a result, spouses and widows were often left with minimal financial support for their families.

How do I know if I qualify for the Social Security Fairness Act?

Thankfully, the Social Security Administration (SSA) proactively contacted affected beneficiaries to help handle payment adjustments or update banking information.

If you have questions pertaining to the retroactive payments and increased benefits from the Social Security Fairness Act, you can review your eligibility online through your SSA account or call the department directly.

When can I expect a boost to my Social Security benefits?

Of note, the lump-sum payments from the Act covers any potential benefits increases dating back to January 2024.

The financial impact from the Fairness Act is not trivial. Most recipients have seen their monthly Social Security checks rise somewhere in the range of $300 to $1,000. On top of that, the SSA reports that the average lump-sum retroactive payment was around $6,710.

According to the SSA, most affected beneficiaries began receiving their updated monthly checks last April. In addition, the administration says that payments to eligible beneficiaries were completed five months ahead of schedule (as of July).

Given the efficient pace at which the SSA has reimbursed those who qualify for the Fairness Act, it's in your best interest to check your records and see whether you're eligible. Considering the amount Social Security benefits could increase, public sector workers and their families surely won't want to miss out on these increased retirement benefits.

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