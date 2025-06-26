Social Security Is Facing Major Benefit Cuts: What You Can Do to Plan for Them

If you didn't catch the news that came out recently about Social Security, here's an update. And it's unfortunately not a good one.

The Social Security Trustees reported that the program's combined trust funds are set to run dry in 2034. That's a year earlier than the trustees projected last year. And it means that Social Security could be one year closer to benefit cuts.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The trustees also said that once Social Security's combined trust funds are emptied, the program will only be able to pay 81% of scheduled benefits. That's not a good thing at all for retirees.

As it is, Social Security replaces only about 40% of an average earner's pre-retirement wages. A 19% cut on top of that could leave countless seniors with inadequate funds to cover their expenses.

For this reason, it's important that everyone do what they can to prepare for Social Security cuts. Here's how to do that, depending on your current situation.

If you're still working

If you're still working and, better yet, have a good number of years in the labor force ahead of you, you're perhaps not in such a bad place as far as Social Security goes. It's true that you may not get the complete benefits you're entitled to if cuts happen. But you also have many years to save so you can make up for reduced benefits.

Let's say you're 32 years old and plan to retire at 67. Even if you haven't started building a retirement nest egg yet, you have a solid 35 years to accumulate savings. Fund a 401(k) or IRA with $500 a month starting now, and in 35 years, you could be sitting on about $1.034 million if your portfolio gives you a yearly 8% return, which is a few percentage points below the stock market's average.

Even if you're older and don't have a 35-year savings window, you can still build up decent savings by prioritizing your nest egg in the coming years. Saving $500 a month over 15 years at an 8% return leaves you with $163,000, which could help make up for benefit cuts. And if you're able to save at a higher rate each month, you could end up with a much larger nest egg by the time retirement kicks off.

If you're already retired

Don't panic over Social Security cuts if you're already retired. You may have a few options for bettering your financial situation.

First, you can see about getting a part-time job to boost your income. And if you don't like the idea of a set schedule, you could turn to the gig economy.

You can also look at your spending and aim to shed expenses. If you own your home outright, for example, and it's worth $500,000, downsizing could make it possible to buy a replacement home for half that cost, allowing you to pocket the rest.

You can also think about relocating to a part of the country where your Social Security benefits might give you more buying power. And if it's feasible, you could see if it makes sense to live in a multigenerational household with your grown kids and grandkids instead of on your own. There could be cost savings for everyone involved, plus the perk of being there for your family's milestones.

Social Security cuts aren't set in stone. But at this point, everyone needs to plan for them. The sooner you do, the less of a blow they might deal to your retirement finances.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.