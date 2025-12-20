Social Security: This Is the Exact Salary You Need to Earn the Max Benefit in 2026

Key Points

There are several requirements you must meet to earn the highest possible benefit amount.

In addition to working long enough and delaying benefits, there's also a salary requirement.

Even if you're off track, there are other ways to increase your monthly payment.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The average retired worker collects around $2,013 per month in Social Security benefits, according to November 2025 data from the Social Security Administration. In 2026, however, it will be possible to receive up to $5,251 per month in benefits.

Reaching the maximum benefit amount is tough, and there are a few requirements you'll need to meet. First, you'll need to work for at least 35 years, as your benefit is calculated by taking an average of your earnings throughout the 35 years you earned the most. You'll also need to delay claiming benefits until age 70.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Finally, you'll need a specific salary to be on track for the max benefit. Here's what that income limit will be in 2026.

The salary you need to max out your benefit

The salary requirement for Social Security is called the maximum taxable earnings limit. This cap is the highest income subject to Social Security taxes, and the closer you can get to it, the higher your benefit will be. Once you surpass this limit, any additional income will not contribute toward your benefit calculations.

The maximum taxable earnings limit changes from year to year to account for cost-of-living changes, and your income will need to increase over time to stay on track for the maximum benefit. Meeting the limit just one or two years won't be sufficient, so you'll need to consistently reach it throughout your career.

In 2026, the maximum taxable earnings limit will be $184,500 per year. That's an increase from $176,100 per year in 2025 and $168,600 per year in 2024.

Year Maximum Taxable Earnings Limit 2026 $184,500 2025 $176,100 2024 $168,600 2023 $160,200 2022 $147,000 2021 $142,800 2020 $137,700 2019 $132,900 2018 $128,400

If you began your career 35 years ago in 1990, the annual earnings limit that year was $51,300. Again, it's not easy meeting all of these requirements for the max benefit, so if you're off track, that's normal.

That said, it's still possible to boost your benefit even if you're unable to max out your monthly payments. The closer you can get to any of the three requirements -- working for 35 years, delaying benefits until age 70, and reaching the earnings limit -- the higher your monthly benefit will be.

Small steps can go a long way toward increasing your Social Security checks, and you don't need to reach the maximum benefit to boost your monthly income. By working a little longer, delaying benefits by a year or two, and increasing your income as much as you realistically can, you could earn more than you might think from Social Security.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.