Social Security Disruptions and 3 Other Ways Boomers Will Be Impacted by the Government Shutdown

The federal government has officially shut down after lawmakers left the Capitol on Oct. 1, 2025, without reaching an agreement on passing a funding bill.

Agencies and departments that offer services to those who are retired will be impacted; however, Social Security payments will remain unaffected. Here’s what to know about how the government shutdown will affect boomers.

Social Security Payments Will Continue

Many retirees who receive Social Security benefits rely on their monthly payments and don’t have to worry about getting their money, according to Eric Mangold, certified wealth strategist (CWS), founder of Argosy Wealth Management.

“If you are receiving your Social Security payments, you should know that they are not impacted by a government shutdown,” he said.



Mangold explained that the government has two categories of spending: mandatory spending and discretionary spending.



“Social Security falls under the mandatory spending category, which means the payments will continue uninterrupted,” he said. “Furthermore, mandatory spending does not require annual congressional votes, unlike discretionary spending.”

Social Security Benefits Delay

While current recipients will receive their Social Security payments, anyone filing for benefits could experience a delay.



“There could be an impact at local offices due to workers potentially being affected by the shutdown,” Mangold said.



According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), nearly 6,200 employees will be furloughed, which means wait times for many services listed below may be longer due to reduced staff.

Request an appeal

Change their address or direct deposit information

Report a death

Verify or change their citizenship status

Replace a lost or missing Social Security payment

Obtain a critical payment

Change a representative payee

Make a change in their living arrangement or income (SSI recipients only)

Obtain a new or replacement Social Security card

COLA Delay

Another aspect of Social Security that could be impacted is the announcement of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to beneficiaries’ monthly payments. Each year, the Social Security Administration announces the annual increase after the publication of the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



The announcement of any increase to benefits was supposed to take place on Oct. 15, AARP reported. But the Labor Department said a lengthy shutdown could delay any boost, according to CBS News.

Assistance Programs

Seniors on a fixed income often count on assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Services will continue during the shutdown, but after 30 days, funding could run out and there could be a “potential disruption” to the program, according to U.S. Representative Dr. Ami Bera’s website.

Discontinued Services

Services will be delayed during the shutdown, but according to a Social Security contingency plan released by the SSA, some services would be discontinued during a shutdown.

Earnings record corrections and updates unrelated to the adjudication of benefits

Payee accountings

Requests from third parties for queries

Freedom of Information Act requests

Replacement Medicare cards

Overpayments processing

Benefit verifications

People who count on Social Security don’t have to worry about receiving their monthly payment, but a shutdown will negatively impact many boomers.

“Retirees should know that a government shutdown can ripple into their daily lives in several ways,” said Danny Ray, founder of PinnacleQuote, a life insurance company. “The best step for retirees is to stay informed, remain patient with services and review their budgets so they’re prepared for short-term disruptions,” he added.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

