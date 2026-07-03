Social Security Is Determined to Move Forward With an Unpopular Policy Change, and Beneficiaries Could Pay the Price

Key Points

Social Security made an announcement on June 2 about an upcoming change.

The change is one that the Administration has been moving toward for months.

It is an unpopular policy, but it appears Social Security isn't backing down.

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Social Security benefits are a crucial income source not just for retired people, but also for low-income seniors, blind people, and disabled people.

Unfortunately, Social Security is moving forward with a policy change that could have a negative effect on some of the most vulnerable benefit recipients. It's a change that has already been met with opposition, but the Administration seems determined to go ahead anyway.

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Here's what's going on.

Social Security doubles down on this change with a June announcement

Social Security sent out a news alert on June 2, 2026, related to the policy change.

The alert stated that, since Sept. 30, 2025, both federal law and Executive Order 14247 have imposed a requirement that federal agencies pay benefits electronically to recipients.

While this requirement was technically put in place last year, it has not been fully enforced. However, the June 2 communication stated that the U.S. Treasury is moving forward with phasing out paper checks. Specifically, Social Security is anticipating that it will complete the "full transition" to making payments electronically for "all" beneficiaries this year.

The SSA encouraged people to act quickly, before they are forced to do so, and provided instructions on how. These include signing into (or signing up for) a my Social Security account and adding your bank information, or asking your bank to send Social Security your direct deposit information electronically.

For anyone without a bank account, the SSA also announced that electronic payments were available on a prepaid debit card through enrollment in the Direct Express® program.

Why is this change unpopular?

Unfortunately, the change to electronic benefits is not a popular one, and the SSA has gotten some pushback already.

The issue is that some people may struggle to manage this transition and may end up not being able to access benefits at all. The AP reported that advocates have numerous concerns about the transition, including:

Benefits recipients who do not currently have bank accounts and who may need a paper check to open one in the future

Unbanked and unhoused people who are unable to manage the digital process to transition to direct deposits or even to a debit card

People who have mental health issues or other issues that prevent them from opening a bank account, and that make them wary of dealing with traditional financial institutions like banks

People who don't know about the changes because they don't check their mail, and who don't understand why they are not getting checks or how to fix it

These are very real concerns that are not entirely addressed by the Social Security Administration, even though the agency sought to provide reassurance that a debit card is available as an alternative for the unbanked.

The SSA did say paper checks could continue for those who request a waiver through the U.S. Treasury, but of course, people who need this type of waiver will likely struggle greatly to complete the necessary steps to make that request.

Still, the transition is happening, as the June news shows, and anyone depending on Social Security for an income source will need to plan for it if they aren't already getting their Social Security income deposited or sent via debit card.

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