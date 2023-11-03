Social Security Cuts: 4 Best Programs for Retirees Struggling in Florida

Social Security is an important financial backstop for American retirees, but it’s not enough to fund a comfortable lifestyle in and of itself. As of Sept. 2023, the average retiree benefit was just $1,841.27 per month, according to the Social Security Administration, or $22,095.24 per year.

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Learn: The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix

Even worse, Social Security is currently paying out more than it is taking in. The latest projections show that the Social Security Trust Fund will be depleted in 2034, resulting in a cut in benefits of approximately 20%. This could be of particular significance in Florida, where 21.3% of the population is 65 or older, the second-highest rate of any state in the country.

Fortunately, there are a number of programs that can help out retirees who may be struggling in Florida. Here are some of the most important federal and state programs.

Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)

Many seniors try to work to supplement their low Social Security earnings, but in some cases, it can be hard for them to find a job. If you’re 55 or older in Florida and having trouble getting a job, the Senior Community Service Employment Program may be able to help.

This work-based job training program puts you in a community service position to develop your skills. You’ll train an average of 20 hours per week and earn the local, state or federal minimum wage, whichever his highest. The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Labor, Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs and local contributors.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

SNAP is the most well-known food assistance program in the nation. It is a federal program that is administered at the state level and provides food benefits to lower-income Americans, with qualification standards varying by state.

In Florida, you’ll need to have a combined checking and savings balance under $2,001, or under $3,001 if you share your household with a disabled person or someone age 60 or older. You must also qualify based on your income, with limits determined by the size of your household. For example, in Florida, a household of 4 people must have an annual household income of below $60,000, before taxes.

Know: 6 Things Empty Nesters Should Stop Buying To Boost Retirement Savings

Medicare Savings Program

Medicare Savings Programs, like SNAP, are federal programs administered by individual states. MSPs can help you pay for Medicare Part A and B if you qualify based on your income and resources. There are a number of different qualification levels in Florida.

For example, if you’re a qualified Medicare beneficiary, your income must be less than $1,005 per month and your resources must be less than $7,280. In this case, the MSP will pay for your Part A and B premiums, coinsurance, deductibles and copayments. If you’re a special low-income Medicare beneficiary, the limits are $1,206 and $7,280, respectively. However, in this case, only your Part B premiums are paid. Contact the Florida Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders (SHINE) program at 1-800-963-5337 for additional details.

Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP)

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program targets seniors in need of food assistance. To qualify in Florida, you must be 60 or older with a household income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level. You must also reside in the county where your local Florida distribution site is located.

As most of the other programs on this list, the CSFP is funded by the federal government, with the State of Florida administering the distribution of U.S. Department of Agriculture food and funds to qualifying residents.

General Florida Services for Elderly

The State of Florida itself offers an extensive number of programs designed to help the elderly, in addition to the major programs listed above. Not all of these will apply to all seniors in Florida, but for those in need, there could be multiple programs that can offer assistance. The list of Florida services for the elderly includes the following:

Adult Care Food Program

Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative

Community Care For the Elderly (CCE)

Comprehensive Assessment & Review for Long-Term Care Services (CARES)

Congregate Meal and Nutrition Sites

Elder Farmers Market Nutrition Program

Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP)

Health & Wellness

Home Care for the Elderly (HCE)

Medicaid Long-Term Care Services

Memory Disorder Clinics

National Family Caregiver Support Program

Nutritional Education for Older Adults

Nutrition Programs

Nutrition Services Incentive Program

Older Americans Act (OAA)

Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)

Respite for Elders Living in Everyday Families (RELIEF)

Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Long-Term Care Program (SMMC LTC)

Comprehensive Assessment & Review for Long-Term Care Services (CARES)

Disaster Preparedness

Elder Abuse Prevention Program

Elder Helpline

Insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program

Nursing Home Services (Agency for Health Care Administration Website)

Public Guardianship

Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)

Senior Legal Services & Senior Legal Helpline

Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders (SHINE)

Transportation

The state has an elder helping hotline that you can contact to find out eligibility requirements and more details regarding these programs at 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337).

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Cuts: 4 Best Programs for Retirees Struggling in Florida

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.