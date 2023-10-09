Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 20 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

Social Security could see a substantial benefit reduction in or around 2033 when trust fund reserves are estimated to run dry. Where you live could make a big difference in how far you can stretch your Social Security check.

A new Social Security reform bill, HR-4583, was introduced to the House of Representatives and includes big Social Security changes, reported The Motley Fool. The Republican Study Committee also released its plan, in June 2023, to cut fiscal spending. One attached suggestion was to raise the full retirement age from 67 to 69, according to the National Association of Plan Advisors.

For many retirees, Social Security is their largest source of income. So if you live or plan to live in an expensive state, you’ll need much more to cover basic living expenses. GOBankingRates analyzed data on rental rates for a one-bedroom apartment and the overall cost of living (a higher score indicates a higher cost of living) from a variety of sources to find the 20 states where a Social Security check may not be enough to live on.

1. Hawaii

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,811

$1,811 Overall cost-of-living index: 181.5

2. California

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,649

$1,649 Overall cost-of-living index: 139.7

3. Massachusetts

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,458

$1,458 Overall cost-of-living index: 143.1

4. Maryland

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,435

$1,435 Overall cost-of-living index: 120.7

5. New Jersey

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,568

$1,568 Overall cost-of-living index: 111.7

6. Connecticut

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,354

$1,354 Overall cost-of-living index: 114.4

7. Washington

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,334

$1,334 Overall cost-of-living index: 115.5

8. New Hampshire

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,331

$1,331 Overall cost-of-living index: 114.6

9. Virginia

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,456

$1,456 Overall cost-of-living index: 102.6

10. Colorado

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,401

$1,401 Overall cost-of-living index: 104.8

11. Rhode Island

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,230

$1,230 Overall cost-of-living index: 111.8

12. Florida

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,394

$1,394 Overall cost-of-living index: 101.9

13. Oregon

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,139

$1,139 Overall cost-of-living index: 116.2

14. Delaware

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,307

$1,307 Overall cost-of-living index: 103.3

15. Arizona

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,172

$1,172 Overall cost-of-living index: 107.1

16. Maine

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $956

$956 Overall cost-of-living index: 112.5

17. Utah

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,117

$1,117 Overall cost-of-living index: 102.7

18. Nevada

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,134

$1,134 Overall cost-of-living index: 101.7

19. South Carolina

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,125

$1,125 Overall cost-of-living index: 96.4

20. North Carolina

2023 average one-bedroom rent: $1,116

$1,116 Overall cost-of-living index: 95.8

Josephine Nesbit contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found the (1) average monthly rent for a 1-bedroom as sourced from ApartmentList’s August 2023 data. GOBankingRates then used the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s Second Quarter Cost of Living Data series to find (2) the overall cost of living index for each state. GOBankingRates then scored and combined the two factors, with the lowest score being best. In final calculations factor (2) was weighted 1.5x. All data was colleced and is up to date as of September 11, 2023.

