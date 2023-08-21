Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

Social Security could see a substantial benefit reduction in 2033 when trust fund reserves are estimated to run dry. Where you live could make a big difference in how far you can stretch your Social Security check.
See: 4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024
Find: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement
A new Social Security reform bill, HR-4583, was introduced to the House of Representatives and includes big Social Security changes, reported The Motley Fool. The Republican Study Committee also released its plan, in June, to cut fiscal spending. One attached suggestion was to raise the full retirement age from 67 to 69, according to the National Association of Plan Advisors.
For many retirees, Social Security is their largest source of income. Research from the Social Security Administration found that for 4 in 10 retirees in 2015, benefits provided at least 50% of their income. For a further 1 in 7, it provided at least 90% of their income. So if you live or plan to live in an expensive state, you’ll need much more to cover basic living expenses.
GOBankingRates analyzed data on rental rates for a one-bedroom apartment and the overall cost of living (a higher score indicates a higher cost of living) from a variety of sources to find the 10 states where a Social Security check may not be enough to live on.
1. Hawaii
- 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,772
- Cost-of-living index: 184.0
2. California
- 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,626
- Cost-of-living index: 137.6
3. New York
- 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,614
- Cost-of-living index: 134.5
4. Massachusetts
- 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,395
- Cost-of-living index: 149.7
5. Maryland
- 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,401
- Cost-of-living index: 124.0
6. New Jersey
- 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,498
- Cost-of-living index: 112.4
7. New Hampshire
- 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,312
- Cost-of-living index: 116.1
8. Connecticut
- 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,278
- Cost-of-living index: 116.8
9. Washington
- 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,300
- Cost-of-living index: 114.2
10. Florida
- 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,411
- Cost-of-living index: 102.8
More From GOBankingRates
- Don't Buy Airline Tickets at This Time of Day
- 10 Best Canadian Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,500 a Month
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- The 4 Types of Bank Accounts All Small Businesses Should Have
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.