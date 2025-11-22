Social Security Considers Closing Offices in Some Cities — Here’s What It Could Mean for Your Benefits

Earlier this year, the Trump Administration explored closing nearly 50 local Social Security Administration offices, as reported by Government Executive. Internal SSA documents stated a goal of slimming the agency to around 50,000 workers, cutting roughly 5,500 roles.

No SSA offices have closed yet, but some pundits still fear local office closures. If some local branches do close, how would that affect Social Security recipients?

Benefits Unchanged

The good news first: Social Security benefit amounts would remain unchanged by office closures.

Social Security benefit attorney Michael Liner of Liner Legal explains that the good news ends there, however.

“While benefits wouldn’t change, access to those benefits and the process of managing them could become more challenging.”

Approval & Update Delays

With fewer workers to take appointments and phone calls, the Social Security Administration would likely take longer to approve new benefits and updates to existing accounts.

“If offices close, recipients can expect longer phone wait times, delayed processing or greater difficulty getting assistance,” added Liner.

Communication & Connectivity Challenges

Many seniors struggle with technology. Taking away the option of in-person help will force recipients to wade through complex automated phone trees, website funnels and mobile apps.

Financial advisor Michael Harris of Emory Wealth points out that fewer physical points of contact make access harder.

“Those who are comfortable with digital tools may adapt, but older adults with limited internet access could find themselves facing longer wait times, more complex processes or even the need to travel greater distances for help.”

The numbers bear out that fear. A report by Aging Connected found that 42% of seniors don’t have broadband internet access, and Pew Research found that 21% of adults over 65 don’t have a smartphone.

Paperwork Filing Challenges

With so many seniors not having home internet or a smartphone, it seems like a tall order asking them to scan and upload documents on a byzantine government website.

“If recipients go to an office, the employees copy the documentation and return it right away,” explains retired financial planner Christine Moriarty, founder of Money Peace. “Without those offices, retirees would have to fill out and digitize forms and documents like marriage certificates and divorce papers on their own.”

They can’t just pop down to the local Kinko’s Copies anymore either. Many office service stores have gone extinct, alongside fax machines and telegrams.

It remains to be seen if the SSA will in fact close local offices. But it wouldn’t hurt seniors to brush up on their smartphone skills, in case local SSA offices become as common as Kinko’s.

