Social Security COLA 2027: Why Retirees May Want to Temper Their Expectations

Key Points

The Social Security Administration will officially announce the 2027 COLA in October.

The latest COLA estimate is 3.9%, but this could go up if inflation rises.

Your benefit boost will likely get eaten up by rising expenses rather than raising your standard of living.

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The odds of an above-average 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) are looking better and better, with just five months to go until the official announcement. The latest projections have increased sharply, reflecting growing concerns about inflation.

But retirees hoping for a benefit boost to improve their quality of life are almost certain to be disappointed. Here's what you can realistically expect from your Social Security benefits in 2027.

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What we know about the 2027 Social Security COLA

The Social Security Administration (SSA) won't officially announce the 2027 Social Security COLA until Oct. 14, 2026. That's when the government releases the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, the last piece of information needed for the COLA calculation.

But there's already a lot of speculation about where the COLA could end up. Early projections from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, put the COLA somewhere between 2.5% and 2.8%, which was about on par with the 2.8% increase seniors received in 2026.

However, rising inflation has begun to change those expectations. April saw inflation increase to 3.8%, up from 3.3% in March. In response, TSCL revised its 2027 COLA prediction to 3.9%. This is a substantial jump from its earlier 2.8% estimate and reflects increasing concerns that inflation will continue to rapidly drive up costs over the coming months.

A 3.9% COLA would add $81 to the $2,081 average monthly retirement benefit as of April 2026, bringing it to $2,162 per month. Average spousal benefits would rise from $986 as of April 2026 to about $1,024 per month, crossing four figures for the first time.

Why the 2027 Social Security COLA may not be the game changer you were hoping for

A 3.9% Social Security COLA would be the largest benefit increase retirees have seen since the massive 8.7% boost in 2023. But it's unlikely to lead to a higher quality of living for most seniors.

The COLA is tied to inflation, so a large COLA typically comes alongside rapidly increasing living costs. That extra money you receive will likely go toward covering these expenses rather than improving your lifestyle.

Even with COLAs, Social Security's buying power is slowly losing ground. Benefits have lost 13.7% of their buying power since 2016, according to TSCL research. Many people blame the price index the government uses to calculate Social Security COLAs, which, ironically, does not look at the spending habits of retiree households without employed workers.

So it's possible that, even with additional benefits, you may have to lean more heavily on other income sources, like personal savings, a job, or other government benefits, to make ends meet in 2027. But until the official COLA announcement, we won't know what to expect from Social Security next year.

What to do once the government officially announces the COLA

Expect COLA estimates to become increasingly accurate as we approach the official announcement date in October. If inflation continues to increase, the COLA may come in higher than current estimates predict.

Once the government has announced the official COLA percentage, you can add this to your existing checks to get a rough idea of how much you'll receive from the program in 2027. You should also receive a personalized COLA notice from the SSA in December that shows your exact benefit amount.

Use those last few months of 2026 to plan your retirement budget for next year. Figure out how you'll cover what Social Security doesn't, so you're not caught off guard once your new checks start arriving.

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