Social Security COLA for 2026 Projected — Here’s What You Could Buy With It

Good news for Social Security beneficiaries in 2026: You’ll be receiving a little extra cash compared to 2025.

Why? In short: Inflation.

Recently, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released information on the consumer price index for the month of August. That CPI indicated an increase in headline inflation from 2.8% to 2.9%. The Senior Citizens League has now estimated that the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be updated to 2.7% in response to that inflation hike, thus bringing the average monthly Social Security benefits from $2,008 to $2,062 — an increase of $54.

That means Social Security beneficiaries will be receiving an extra $54 per month in 2026. While that $54 could easily be placed into savings for an extra $648 per year, retirees can also consider using it to fund a little $54 treat per month to celebrate their golden years. Below are a few ways to spend around $54 per month for a little extra fun.

Bonnie & Pop Extra Large Gourmet Chocolate Gift Box

Price: $52.99

You’re retired — it’s time to live a little and indulge. This massive box of gourmet chocolate treats will allow you to do just that, as well as make you the favorite grandparent candy-crazed grandkids make a visit.

Winsor & Newton Studio Collection Watercolor Pencils

Price: $51.54

Retirement can be a great time to develop or hone a new hobby, such as artwork. This set of 48 watercolor pencils is just the way to get started on a sketchwork hobby.

Ivation 7-Piece Electric Wine Opener and Aerator Set

Price: $49.99

This electric wine-opening set makes popping open a weekend wine rather easy, with none of the difficulties of a broken cork (or dropping it into the bottle). Celebrate your retirement with ease by having one of these in your kitchen.

Indoor Golf Putting Mat

Price: $49.99

Want to train on your golf game in the comfort of your own home? Work on your swing any time you want with an indoor golf putting set.

Ring Doorbell Camera

Price: $49.99

Don’t feel like getting up to see who’s at your door? Want to know your home is secure even when you’re away? This Ring doorbell camera will allow you to see the comings and goings at your front door on your smartphone whenever (and wherever) you want.

KVR Garden Kneeler and Seat

Price: $49.97

For the retiree who likes to work in the yard or garden, the Garden Kneeler is perfect. When upright, it serves as a chair; when flipped upside down, it becomes a padded surface to kneel upon.

Kitgo Car Emergency Kit

Price: $47.99

While this isn’t exactly a “fun” item per se, a comprehensive car kit with medical supplies, jumper cables, a flashlight, tow rope, snow shovel, tool set, tire gauge, compass and numerous other car emergency items would certainly come in handy for any retiree whose car dies or stalls during inclement weather or late at night.

JBL Clip-On Bluetooth Speaker

Price: $47.95

This clever little clip-on Bluetooth speaker can be attached to a backpack, purse or belt loop, allowing you to listen to music while hiking, walking or relaxing in the backyard.

Sling Orange Internet Cable TV Access

Price: $45.99 per month

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that allows viewers access to cable channels via the internet rather than a traditional cable subscription. That means, with a streaming plan like Sling “Orange” you can watch over 30 cable channels (like ESPN, CNN, TNT, AMC, BET, A&E and many more) on your phone, on your laptop or on any TV with internet connectivity.

15-in-1 Multitool Axe Hatchet

Price: $45.98

For the outdoorsy or very active retiree, this 15-in-1 multitool axe hatchet is something of a Swiss Army Knife in axe form — it’s an axe that also serves as a hammer, pliers, screwdriver, nail file, bottle opener, knife and more. The perfect addition for a rugged retiree who loves the camp or work outdoors.

