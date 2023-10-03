Social Security COLA 2024: Doubtful Next Year’s COLA Will Come Close To 2023’s

Since 1975, the Social Security Administration has adjusted Social Security payments on an annual basis to ensure benefits keep pace with inflation. These annual increases are called the Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA.

The Social Security COLA for 2023 was 8.7%. That was the highest annual increase since 1981. The SSA is expected to announce the 2024 Social Security COLA in mid-October. Since the Federal Reserve appears to have made progress on the inflation front this year, projections suggest next year’s bump in Social Security payouts will be significantly lower than 2023’s.

The SSA calculates the Social Security COLA based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). CPI-W is an inflation measure that estimates the changes in consumer prices for so-called “blue collar” American workers, including hourly and clerical workers. The latest monthly CPI-W reading was up 3.4% from a year ago.

Assuming there are no major fluctuations in inflation in September, the 2024 Social Security COLA will likely be in the 3% range. Data from the SSA shows that the average Social Security benefit in August 2023 was $1,705.79. A 3% COLA could increase this by $51.17 monthly, resulting in $1,756.96 for 2024.

How COLA Is Calculated

The formula for calculating the annual Social Security COLA is specified in the Social Security Act of 1975. The COLA formula is based on the CPI-W, which is released on a monthly basis by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The COLA for the upcoming calendar year is determined by calculating how much the average CPI-W for the third quarter of the current year has increased compared to the previous year.

For example, to calculate the 2024 COLA:

The SSA will first add up the three CPI-W readings for July, August and September of 2022 and divide by three to determine the average. Next, the SSA will add up the CPI-W readings from July, August and September of 2023 and divide by three. Finally, the SSA subtracts the previous year average from the current year average, divides by the previous year’s average and multiples by 100 to get the percent change used for the 2024 COLA. The final number is rounded to the nearest one-tenth of one percent.

Because the U.S. economy typically experiences inflation rather than deflation, CPI-W trends higher over time. However, in the event that third-quarter CPI-W decreases year-over-year and the COLA calculation yields a negative result, seniors are not penalized for the deflation. There is simply no COLA for the following year.

What Is the 2024 Social Security COLA?

Because the September CPI-W reading will not be reported until October 12, Americans and economists can only speculate at this point about what the final adjustment will be. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently estimated the 2024 COLA will be 3.2%, or an extra $57.30 per month for the average retiree.

Americans won’t know the official 2024 COLA until the SSA reports it in mid-October.

Unfortunately, Erin Wood, senior vice president of financial planning and advanced solutions at Carson Group, says Americans shouldn’t expect another large COLA in 2024.

“Individuals should be planning for a much lower increase in 2024 versus ‘23,” Wood says.

“The CPI-W Index has not changed much in the 3rd quarter for 2023 versus 2022 numbers. As a result, the 2024 adjustment is tracking to be in the lower 3% range.”

A COLA in the low 3% range is a significant step down from the 8.7% COLA in 2023, but it would still be relatively high from a historical perspective. Over the past 20 years, the average Social Security COLA has been 2.6%.

While Social Security payouts get larger each year thanks to the COLA, a recent survey by TSCL found 55% of retirees have more than $2,000 in monthly expenses, well above the average monthly Social Security payout of between $1,700 and $1,800.

How Does COLA Affect the Average American?

For the millions of retired Americans who rely on Social Security, the annual COLA provides some much-needed relief from higher prices.

An extra $50 a month in 2024 may seem like good news for Americans drawing Social Security, but Doug Carey, president and owner of WealthTrace, says retirees may not be getting as much additional spending power as it seems.

“If the COLA index used for Social Security does not keep up with the actual inflation people experience, their purchasing power declines. We saw this happen nearly every year over the past 10 years as the COLA for Social Security consistently came in below regular inflation,” Carey says.

For example, the standard Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for August 2023 was up 3.7% from a year ago, below the projected 3.2% increase in COLA for 2024. If inflation rebounds further in the fourth quarter, there will be no adjustment to the 2024 COLA.

TSCL estimates COLAs increased the amount of Social Security benefits by a total of about 64% from 2000 to 2022. Unfortunately, the same report estimates the cost of living for seniors increased by 130% over that period.

How Is Social Security Taxed?

Americans must pay income taxes on up to 85% of their Social Security benefits if they are either a single tax filer with a combined income exceeding $25,000 or a joint tax filer with a combined income along with a spouse exceeding $32,000.

Combined income includes adjusted gross income, tax-exempt interest income and half of an individual’s Social Security benefits. Here is the percentage of Social Security benefits that individuals from various income levels will be taxed on:

Carl Holubowich, Certified Financial Planner and partner at Armstrong, Fleming and Moore, says the COLA could have negative tax consequences for a handful of Americans.

“For lower-income Social Security recipients, a bigger increase could subject more of their benefits to federal income taxes and could also disqualify them from needs-based assistance programs,” Holubowich says.

For certain higher-earning retirees, the COLA could also potentially bump them above the thresholds to have 85% of their Social Security benefits taxed.

Americans receiving Social Security benefits receive a Social Security Benefit Statement (Form SSA-1099) in the month of January that they can use when filing their federal income tax return to determine if their benefits are subject to tax.

COLA and Medicare

A small percentage of higher-income Americans are at risk that the Social Security COLA could bump them up to a higher income bracket and increase the costs of their Medicare Part B and Medicare Part D plans.

For example, individuals earning less than $97,000 pay $164.90 per month for Medicare Part B coverage in 2023. Individuals earning just $97,001 pay $230.80 per month. On an annual basis, that extra dollar of earnings translates to $798.80 in additional Medicare Part B premiums.

Any individual tax filer or couple filing jointly that has income approaching the Medicare Part B and D payment brackets should monitor the 2024 Social Security COLA closely. Even a 3.2% COLA could potentially trigger a 40% increase in monthly Medicare Part B costs.

When Should You Claim Social Security Benefits?

Deciding when to take Social Security benefits is a complex decision that hinges on many factors, including one’s financial situation, health and life expectancy.

The annual COLA adjustments, designed to help retirees keep pace with inflation, play a significant role in this decision. Given the recent high COLA of 8.7% in 2023 and the anticipated lower increase in 2024, individuals nearing retirement should weigh the benefits of claiming now versus waiting.

Those who anticipate a longer lifespan might consider delaying to maximize their lifetime benefits, especially if they can cover their expenses through other means in the interim. However, for retirees already having difficulty meeting their expenses, claiming Social Security earlier might be more practical.

It’s a good idea to consult with a financial advisor when navigating these choices to ensure that your timing aligns with your broader retirement strategy and financial goals.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.