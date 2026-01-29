Social Security Checks Not Cutting It? Here's How to Boost Your Retirement Income in 2026.

Key Points

Your Social Security benefits may not be enough to cover your costs in full.

You can boost your income by working, whether it's full-time job, consulting, or starting a business.

You can also try converting your home to an income stream.

At the start of 2026, Social Security benefits received a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment. But even so, you may be struggling to cover your costs on Social Security alone.

The Social Security Administration estimates the average Social Security retirement benefit at $2,071 per month. On an annual basis, that's a little less than $25,000 a year. Even if you're someone who tends to live frugally, it's easy to see why those monthly benefits may be falling short.

You don't have to resign yourself to being cash-strapped, though. Here are two options for boosting your retirement income this year.

1. Go back to work

It's a big myth that you're not allowed to work while collecting Social Security. If you haven't yet reached your full retirement age, you'll be subject to an earnings test. And exceeding its limit could mean having benefits withheld. But if your retirement income needs a boost, you should definitely consider working in some capacity.

What might that look like? There's always the option to find a part-time job. And that job could be related to your former field or not.

If you taught for many years, you can get onto a substitute teacher list in a nearby school district. If you were a dental assistant, you could see if a local office needs someone to cover a few shifts a week during busy periods.

But also feel free to explore a completely new role. If you always wanted to know what it would be like to bartend, now you have that opportunity.

Otherwise, you can try joining the gig economy and earn money on your own schedule. That could mean signing up with a pet-sitting service or driving for a rideshare company.

There's also the option to start a business you're passionate about. However, if money is tight, you may not want to embark on a venture that will require a lot of start-up capital.

2. Turn your home into an income source

If you have a very small home, or you rent your home, your options for monetizing it may be limited. Otherwise, see if it's possible to generate steady income by renting out a room in your home or a separate area like a finished basement.

If you don't like the idea of a full-time tenant, and you tend to spend a lot of time away from your home, you could look at renting it out on a short-term basis while you're gone. Let's say you have grown kids who live in another state, and you typically spend two or three weeks a year staying with them. If your home is in a desirable area, you could take in a short-term tenant while you're away.

If your monthly Social Security checks aren't providing you with enough income to cover all of your expenses, that's understandable. Rather than continue to struggle, explore ways to boost your retirement income and buy yourself a lot more breathing room.

