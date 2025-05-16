Social Security Call Wait Times Average About 90 Minutes. Take That Time Back by Doing This 1 Thing.

Over the last few months, the Trump Administration's Social Security changes have led to some confusing back and forth about whether it's possible to apply for benefits and make account changes over the phone. The good news is, these are still options as the rules currently stand.

The bad news is that as of right now, average Social Security Administration call wait times average about 1 hour and 26 minutes. I'm guessing you probably have better things to do with your day. While there is an option to request a call back so you don't have to sit on hold, there's a much faster way to make changes to your account or apply for benefits.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Creating your "my Social Security" account

You can make an online account known as your my Social Security account to view a bunch of key information about your benefits and make common account changes. Setting up the account takes a little time, but once you've done it, you'll be able to log in quickly and make updates with no wait times.

When you first open your account, you'll need to provide your name, Social Security number, and other identifying information. Then, you'll have to answer some identity verification questions. These are usually multiple-choice questions asking you about past residences you've been associated with or the company you have your mortgage through. They're designed to make sure you are who you say you are.

Once you've completed these, you'll be able to set up a username and password that you can use for future logins. Be careful not to leave this information lying around where another person could find it and use it to access your account.

What you can do with a "my Social Security" account

Your "my Social Security" account has tools that are useful for workers and retirees alike. If you haven't applied for Social Security yet, two of the most important things you can do are to check your earnings record and estimate your future benefits.

Your earnings record lists all the income you've paid Social Security taxes on over the years. Look this over to make sure it appears accurate. If not, it could result in you getting smaller Social Security checks than you deserve. Fill out a Request for Correction of Earnings Record form if you notice any mistakes.

The benefit estimator tool gives you an approximation of the size of your monthly checks at every possible claiming age based on your work history to date. You can also see how future changes to your income could affect your benefit. This information can be helpful in deciding when you want to sign up for Social Security.

If you're a senior who's ready to claim retirement or spousal benefits, you may do so through your "my Social Security" account. You can fill out the form, upload supporting documentation, and track your application status. You can also make account changes, like updating your address or your direct deposit information, as well as get a benefit verification letter if you need one.

If you're comfortable using the internet, this is probably the best way to go to manage your Social Security benefits. But if you're not, calling the Social Security Administration or visiting a local field office could be better options for you, even if they involve waiting.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.