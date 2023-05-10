Social Security Buying Power Is Down 36% — Why Your 2024 COLA Won’t Sufficiently Cover Inflation

Social Security recipients are enjoying a historically high cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 thanks to last year’s soaring inflation rate, with payments boosted by 8.7% from 2022 levels. That looks like a good deal when you consider that the current inflation rate is 4.9%, according to the latest Labor Department data.

If seniors do come out ahead on inflation this year, it will run contrary to trends over the past couple of decades. A new study from The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group, found that the nation’s oldest adults who retired before 2000 have lost 36% of their buying power since the turn of the century.

The study, released on May 10, 2023, concluded that these retirees would need an extra $516.70 per month ($6,200 in 2023) to maintain the same level of buying power as in 2000.

Between January 2000 and February 2023, Social Security COLAs increased benefits by 78%, or an average of 3.4% a year, according to a Senior Citizens League press release shared with GOBankingRates. However, the cost of goods and services purchased by typical retirees rose by 141.4% over the same time period, or an average of 6.2% a year.

“For every $100 a retired household spent on groceries in 2000, that household can only buy about $64 worth today,” the press release said.

The study also found that while prices older consumers are paying in 2023 are not growing as fast as a year ago, prices on many key items “remain stubbornly high.”

Those items include eggs, apples, white bread, coffee, dental visits, electricity, car maintenance/repair, pets and pet products and chicken — all of which saw double-digit price increases during the 12 months ending February 2023. And while overall inflation has slowed, the prices of many of these items continue to outpace the 2023 Social Security COLA.

Things could get even more challenging next year. The Senior Citizen League’s latest estimate is that the 2024 COLA will be only 3.1%, according to Mary Johnson, the organization’s Social Security and Medicare policy analyst.

“One of the biggest challenges for older households is food insecurity,” Johnson told GBR in an email. “Our most recent survey finds that 63% of survey participants report food as their fastest growing cost. This has been the case since 2021, when we were deluged with emails from Social Security recipients saying they were down to only one meal a day.”

The survey also found that more than one-third of respondents (35%) reported that they had visited a Food Pantry or applied for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits over the past 12 months.

Despite rising consumer interest rates, 45% of respondents said they are carrying a balance on consumer credit cards for more than 90 days.

“This is the highest level we’ve recorded over the past two years,” Johnson said.

This survey of 1,815 seniors was conducted from mid-January through May 5, 2023. Almost all of the respondents (97%) receive Social Security benefits.

One problem is that the nation’s safety net system is “so complicated that many seniors are entitled to benefits but not getting the assistance,” Johnson said. She suggests that seniors use the National Council on Aging’s Benefits Checkup Tool.

“This is a simple-to-use online screening tool that will help determine what an individual may qualify for and provides local contact information,” Johnson said.

She also recommends using the Area Agencies on Aging resource, which offers free counseling on programs that can help lower healthcare costs and also provides information on transportation, housing and multiple meal and food programs.

Middle- to higher-income older households with assets and savings “should plan carefully to ensure they have adequate cash resources,” Johnson said. “One concern has been the stability of our banking system and the safety of the bank holding CDs. Learn the strength and safety of your bank.”

