The Social Security Board of Trustees Just Updated Its 2026 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Forecast. Here's How Much Your Benefits Could Increase.

Key Points The annual Social Security COLA is based on inflation during July, August, and September.

The Board of Trustees files a report with Congress every year, including a forecast for the COLA.

Expectations for the annual cost of living adjustment have climbed since last year's report.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

One of the most important pieces of Social Security retirement benefits is the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. Without the COLA, many seniors would face significant shortfalls in their retirement budgets as prices for housing, healthcare, and groceries increase over time. Over the last few years, as inflation has reared its ugly head, many retirees have come to rely more and more on the annual COLA.

While we're still months away from the official announcement for next year's COLA, multiple analysts have published their best estimate for what kind of pay bump retirees could receive next year. Estimates from The Senior Citizen's League and independent analyst Mary Johnson both put the number at 2.5% in their most recent reports.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The Social Security Board of Trustees, the people in charge of the trust fund and who report on the financial status of the program to Congress, have their own estimate they publish once per year. They just published their 2025 annual report, and they have a new COLA estimate for 2026 that differs from the third-party estimates.

When will we know next year's official COLA?

The annual COLA figure is released around the same time every year in the second week of October. That's because the COLA is based on data collected over the summer between July and September. Specifically, it's based on the year-over-year increase in a measure of inflation called the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W.

Every month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics surveys thousands of prices around the country for everything from apples to water bills. To calculate the CPI-W, each price is weighted by its relative portion of a standard budget for a working-age city dweller. The results are usually compiled and published by the second week of the following month.

The Social Security COLA is based on the average year-over-year increase in the CPI-W during the third quarter of the year, which ends in September. When the September CPI-W number gets published in October, the Social Security Administration is able to announce the COLA that will go into effect for benefits payments that begin the following January.

Here's how the trustees updated their 2026 COLA estimate

When the Social Security Board of Trustees publishes its annual report, it includes multiple estimates for the COLA. There's a high-cost, low-cost, and intermediate estimate. These are based on the net cost of each scenario to Social Security based on both outflows (benefits payments) and inflows (tax revenue).

The high-cost estimate is actually the case where the COLA is lowest. While Social Security will pay out less in benefits in that case, low inflation will also curb how much wages rise and in turn how much Social Security will collect in revenue. And since there are more workers paying into Social Security than retirees collecting benefits, a super low inflation environment can be bad for the overall health of Social Security.

The board updates its COLA estimates each year along with its full outlook for Social Security and if and when the program will deplete its trust fund. Here are its 2026 COLA estimates from May 2024 and its most recent update from June 2025.

Case May 2024 June 2025 High-cost 1.8% 2.4% Intermediate 2.2% 2.7% Low-cost 3% 3%

As you can see, the board has raised its estimate for the 2026 COLA significantly since last year. It's worth pointing out that many analysts, not just the trustees, expected inflation to fall faster than it has since last year.

The Federal Reserve has tried to tame inflation by keeping rates higher for longer. At the start of last year, investors were thinking the Fed would cut rates by 150 basis points by the end of 2024. It only cut 100 basis points, and it signaled fewer-than-expected rate cuts this year, too. On top of that, there's a growing amount of uncertainty driven by the Trump administration's constantly changing trade policies and ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

As such, there's a good chance we see a pickup in inflation this summer, pushing the COLA higher. That said, the trustees' intermediate estimate for the 2025 COLA was 2.6%, but retirees only ended up with a 2.5% bump. So, it's possible the trustees are overestimating how much prices will increase this summer.

As things stand, though, Social Security beneficiaries should expect to see a bump somewhere between 2.4% and 3% based on all the data available.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.