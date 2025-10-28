Social Security Benefits Get a Historic COLA in 2026 -- It May Be Too Small for Retirees

Key Points

Social Security benefits will get a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2026, and the average retired worker will get an extra $56 per month.

Social Security's 2026 COLA brings the average pay increase in the last four years to 4.6%, the highest level in four decades.

COLAs are based on CPI-W inflation, but some experts think that metric understates how rising prices actually impact seniors.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

On Oct. 24, the Social Security Administration announced the official cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 despite the government shutdown. Retired workers and other recipients will receive an additional 2.8% in benefits next year to offset rising prices across the economy.

That 2.8% COLA is three-tenths of a percentage point larger than the 2.5% pay increase beneficiaries received this year. It's also a historic figure because it brings the average COLA over the last four years to 4.6%, a level last seen four decades ago when oil shocks caused inflation to spike.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

However, more than half of retired workers surveyed by The Motley Fool said the COLAs were insufficient in 2024 and 2025, and many Social Security beneficiaries will likely feel the same way about the COLA in 2026. Read on to learn more.

How Social Security's 2026 COLA was calculated

The size of Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in any given year depends on how the CPI-W (a subset of the Consumer Price Index) changed in the third quarter of the previous year. For instance, CPI-W inflation measured 2.8% in the third quarter of 2025, so Social Security benefits will increase 2.8% in 2026.

The Social Security Administration reports the average retired worker will receive an additional $56 per month (or $672 for the full year) in 2026. Comparatively, the average retired worker received an additional $49 per month (or $588 for the full year) in 2025.

The problem with the CPI-W is the reference population. It tracks inflation based on spending habits of hourly wage earners and clerical workers, but younger individuals in the workforce tend to spend money differently than seniors on Social Security. And the CPI-W typically underestimates inflation (from the perspective of seniors) by two-tenths of a percentage point per year.

Why Social Security's 2026 COLA may be too small

The CPI-W assumes housing and medical care account for 42% and 7% of total spending, respectively, for the average person. But the average senior spends about 48% and 11% of their money, respectively, within those categories. That means the CPI-W understates the importance of housing and medical care expenses from the perspective of older individuals.

That was a particularly big problem this year because prices in those product categories increased faster than the overall CPI-W. That means Social Security's COLA will underestimate inflation from the perspective of seniors. Put differently, the COLA will not fully offset the increase in senior living expenses.

How can the problem be solved? Some experts believe Social Security's COLAs should be determined based on the CPI-E, another subset of the Consumer Price Index. The CPI-E tracks inflation based on spending habits of individuals aged 62 and older, meaning the reference population aligns much more closely with the Social Security population.

CPI-E inflation measured 3% in the third quarter of 2025, meaning Social Security's 2026 COLA would have been 3% had it been based on that metric. While not a particularly big difference in dollars -- the average retiree would receive an extra $60 per month (rather than $56) -- the impact becomes more consequential over long periods.

Here's the big picture: Retired workers may be disappointed with Social Security's 2026 COLA because it likely underestimates the extent to which their living expenses have been impacted by rising prices. A too-small COLA means benefits will lose a little purchasing power next year. To make up the difference, retirees may need to be a little more frugal with their spending in 2026.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.