Social Security Benefits Get a 2.5% COLA in 2025. Here's Exactly When to Expect Your Extra Money.

For much of the summer, there was a lot of speculation about 2025's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Seniors on Social Security were hoping for a large raise to follow the 3.2% COLA that arrived at the start of 2024.

But unfortunately, next year's COLA won't be quite as substantial. Because of cooling inflation, Social Security benefits are only going to receive a 2.5% raise in 2025.

That might seem like bad news at first. But when you dig a little deeper, you might realize that living costs aren't rising at as rapid a clip as they were a year ago. So while you may only see your Social Security benefits rise modestly, that should be offset by easing inflation.

Meanwhile, you may want to know exactly when to expect your 2.5% Social Security COLA to hit your bank account. Here's what the timing of that raise should look like.

When your Social Security raise will arrive

Social Security's 2.5% COLA takes effect in January, so your first benefit check of the year should be larger than your last check in 2024. But the timing of when you get that check hinges on your date of birth.

If you were born between the 1st and 10th of the month (no matter which month you were born), your first boosted Social Security check should arrive on Jan. 8, 2025.

If you were born between the 11th and 20th of the month, you should expect your first larger Social Security payday on Jan. 15, 2025.

If you were born between the 21st and the end of the month, your first bigger benefit should come on Jan. 22, 2025.

The rest of your Social Security benefits should follow this pattern in 2025. So if you get your first Social Security payment on the second Wednesday of the month, your remaining benefit payments should arrive on that day as well during the year.

How much extra money will your Social Security COLA give you?

The average Social Security recipient should see their monthly benefit rise by about $49 in 2025. But that doesn't account for an increase in the cost of Medicare Part B.

Seniors who are enrolled in Social Security and Medicare at the same time have their Part B premiums deducted from their benefits each month. So that's one wild card factor to keep in mind. And you may find that because of an increase in the cost of Medicare, your Social Security boost isn't as large as expected.

If that's the case, and you're worried about affording your bills in the new year, consider turning to the gig economy for extra income. Working five or 10 hours a week could raise your monthly income by a lot more money than your upcoming Social Security COLA. And that could buy you the breathing room you need to not only manage your essential expenses more easily, but also carve out money for leisure and other things that make your retirement a lot more enjoyable.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.