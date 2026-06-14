Social Security Beneficiaries Will Soon Have 1 Fewer Payment Option to Choose From

Key Points

The Social Security Administration will fully transition to electronic-only payments this year.

This will affect the 283,000 Americans still receiving paper checks.

The U.S. Treasury may grant waivers to those unable to accept electronic payments.

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So far, 2026 hasn't seen as many Social Security shake-ups as 2025, but changes are still happening, mostly behind the scenes. For example, the Social Security Administration switched to a nationalized response model, which has reduced call wait times.

The Social Security Administration is also quietly removing one of its payment options in response to an executive order passed last fall. Most people won't notice a change, but for more than 283,000 Americans, failure to act now could disrupt their benefits in the coming months.

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Social Security will complete the transition to electronic-only payments this year

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in September 2025 that requires all federal benefits, including Social Security, to be paid electronically going forward. As of June 2026, 99.6% of all claimants receive their checks this way, but more than 283,000 still receive physical checks by mail.

This will soon come to an end, as the Social Security Administration intends to complete its transition to electronic payments later this year. This is supposed to save money, improve efficiency, and reduce the risk of stolen benefits.

Most Social Security beneficiaries opt for direct deposit to their bank account, due to its simplicity. Those without a bank account can enroll in the Direct Express program instead. This gives you a prepaid debit card that the U.S. Treasury will load your Social Security payments onto each month.

If you haven't made the switch to electronic payments yet, act soon, or you could experience a disruption to your benefits. You can change your payment method by visiting your local Social Security office, calling the Social Security Administration, or creating a my Social Security account. Ensure you have your bank's routing and account numbers handy if you plan to enroll in direct deposit.

What if you can't accept electronic payments?

Despite the ruling that all federal benefits must be paid electronically, the U.S. Treasury is making exceptions for individuals who would have difficulty making this transition. The Social Security Administration cites those with mental health concerns and those who live in remote locations without access to financial institutions as examples of those who may qualify for a waiver.

If you plan to apply for one of these waivers, it's best to do so quickly. It's unclear when the Social Security Administration will cease paper check payments to those without waivers, so the sooner you act, the better.

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