Social Security Beneficiaries Will Have a Longer-Than-Usual Wait for Their May 2026 Checks

Key Points

The Social Security Administration pays most benefits on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month.

Beneficiaries will have a five-week wait between their April and May benefits this year.

If your check doesn't arrive as scheduled, contact the Social Security Administration.

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If you're on Social Security, you've either already received your April 2026 check or will soon. Now that we're a few months into the year, you likely have some idea of what to expect, but you may not realize how long that April benefit has to last you.

Due to a quirk in the Social Security payment schedule, you'll have a longer wait than usual before you receive your May check, so you'll need to prepare accordingly.

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Most people receive their Social Security checks on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month, depending on their birthday. The only people this isn't true for are those who began receiving Social Security prior to May 1997 and those who also receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). These individuals get their Social Security checks on the third of each month.

In April 2026, most beneficiaries can expect checks on the 8th, 15th, or 22nd. Normally, you have about a four-week wait between payments. But that can vary, depending on the day of the week each month begins on.

May benefits will go out five weeks after the April benefits, so you'll need to stretch those dollars a bit further than you're used to. If your check isn't enough, you might need to rely upon personal savings a bit more until your next benefit comes through.

Here's a closer look at when you can expect your May 2026 benefit:

Born on the 1st through the 10th of a month: May 13, 2026

May 13, 2026 Born on the 11th through the 20th of a month: May 20, 2026

May 20, 2026 Born on the 21st through the 31st of a month: May 27, 2026

If, for some reason, your check doesn't arrive on schedule, contact the Social Security Administration for more information.

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