On Social Security? 5 Recent Trump Administration Updates That Retirees Need to Know About

As a presidential candidate and after taking office, Donald Trump promised he wouldn't cut Social Security benefits. He has honored that pledge so far in his second term. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't touched Social Security at all.

There has been a flurry of activity at the Social Security Administration (SSA) since President Trump's January inauguration that potentially affects beneficiaries. Here are five recent Social Security updates from the Trump administration that retirees need to know about.

1. Retroactive payments and higher benefits for some

One important change to Social Security was actually made before President Trump's return to the White House. On Jan. 5, former President Joe Biden signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law. However, the Trump administration has borne much of the responsibility for implementing the changes in this legislation and provided an update on its progress on Feb. 25, 2025.

SSA stated in this update that it began paying retroactive benefits and increased monthly benefits for anyone affected by the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). In the past, individuals who received pensions not covered by Social Security, including some teachers, firefighters, police officers, and federal employees, had their Social Security benefits reduced or eliminated. The Social Security Fairness Act repealed the WEP and GPO.

2. Major staffing cuts

SSA announced on Feb. 28 that it was reducing its workforce from 57,000 to 50,000. The agency stated that it was focusing the major staffing cuts "on functions and employees who do not directly provide mission critical services."

However, these cuts may affect retirees who call SSA or visit a local office. Staffing levels were already at a 50-year low before the latest workforce reduction. Social Security customer service backlogs were also increasing before the staffing cuts were announced.

3. Office closures

SSA also revealed on Feb. 28 that it was closing six regional offices. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has also listed 47 local Social Security offices that would be closed, consolidated, or moved into existing federal office spaces. However, SSA stated on March 27, "The agency has not permanently closed or announced the permanent closure of any local field office."

Will any local SSA offices be closed soon? Perhaps SSA will override DOGE's recommendations. On the other hand, the General Services Administration (GSA) closes offices rather than SSA itself. The SSA statement about no local office closures by the agency could be technically true but not entirely forthcoming. The possibility remains that retirees could be affected by office closures.

4. Accelerated recovery of overpayments

On March 7, SSA announced it will accelerate the recovery of overpayments to Social Security beneficiaries. Instead of withholding 10% of monthly benefits to recover overpayments, the agency will withhold 100% of benefits. This change will only impact retirees who have received higher benefits than they were owed.

Acting Commissioner of Social Security Lee Dudek stated that the new policy was being implemented "to be good stewards of the trust funds for the American people." He noted that the 100% overpayment recovery level was also in place during the Obama administration and the first Trump administration.

5. In-person identity verification

On March 18, SSA said that it planned to require in-person identity verification for people claiming benefits or making direct deposit changes who can't use their "my Social Security" account. In the past, benefit claims and direct deposit changes could be done over the phone. On March 26, the agency clarified that the new requirement wouldn't apply to disability benefits, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) applications. It also delayed the implementation of the policy by two weeks, pushing it to April 14.

Some advocates for seniors aren't happy with this change, though. Nancy LeaMond, AARP's chief advocacy and engagement officer, told the Associated Press that removed the ability for individuals to verify their identities over the phone "will result in more headaches and longer wait times to resolve routine customer service needs."

