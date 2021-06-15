Social network Doximity targets $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

June 15 (Reuters) - Doximity Inc, a social network for doctors, is looking to raise up to $536 million through a U.S. initial public offering, targeting a valuation of about $4 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

