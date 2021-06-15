US Markets

Social network Doximity targets $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Doximity Inc, a social network for doctors, is looking to raise up to $536 million through a U.S. initial public offering, targeting a valuation of about $4 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

June 15 (Reuters) - Doximity Inc, a social network for doctors, is looking to raise up to $536 million through a U.S. initial public offering, targeting a valuation of about $4 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular