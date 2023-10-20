News & Insights

Social media platform X to launch new premium subscriptions soon, says Musk

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 20, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch two new tiers of premium subscriptions, Elon Musk said in post on X on Friday.

'One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads', said Musk, who owns X.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

