Social media platform X to launch new premium subscriptions soon, says Musk

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch two new tiers of premium subscriptions, Elon Musk said in post on X on Friday.

'One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads', said Musk, who owns X.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.