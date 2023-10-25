News & Insights

Social media platform X rolls out audio, video calling

October 25, 2023 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is launching an early version of video and audio calling for some users, according to chief technology officer and owner Elon Musk, as the billionaire pushes for X to become an "everything app".

Musk described a post on the platform instructing users on enabling the feature as an "Early version of video & audio calling on X".

The latest functionality comes amid a series of new features and changes to the platform's core experience under Musk, who acquired the social media company nearly a year ago.

After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signaled he would turn the platform into a super-app, offering a range of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

Teasing the feature in August, Musk had said users would not need a phone number for the features, which will be available on Apple's iOS, Google's Android and personal computers.

