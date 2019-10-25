Social media management software Sprout Social files for a $100 million IPO

Sprout Social, which provides a social media management cloud software platform for businesses, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Chicago, IL-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $97 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SPT. Sprout Social filed confidentially on June 13, 2019. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc Capital Markets and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

