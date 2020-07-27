US Markets
FB

Social media firms must do more to remove hateful content, says UK PM's spokesman

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Social media companies need to go much further and faster in removing hateful content such as the anti-Semitic comments posted by rap artist Wiley, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Social media companies need to go much further and faster in removing hateful content such as the anti-Semitic comments posted by rap artist Wiley, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"Social media companies need to go much further and faster in removing hateful content such as this," the spokesman told reporters, saying the prime minister supported the response by Britain's interior minister who has asked Twitter and Instagram why the posts had stayed up for so long.

"I think the message is clear, Twitter needs to do better than this," the spokesman said.

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular