Social Media Crypto Influencers: Are They Advisers? Experts? How Seriously Should I Take Them?

There is no escaping influencer culture: it's everywhere. The number of prefixes one can affix to "-fluencer" knows no bounds. Among the "side hustle" hyphenates making headlines in the past year: pharma-influencers, ag-influencers, doctor-TikTokers, and fin-fluencers (a portmanteau of financial advisor and influencer).

By some accounts, these professionals-turned-internet personalities are fulfilling a worthy public service mission. But are they professionals or experts in the field where they promote their content, ideas, or advice? And just how much weight should followers give to their advice?

What is an influencer?

In general terms, an influencer is someone who has: (1) the power to affect the purchasing or investment decisions of others because of their authority, knowledge, position, or relationship with their audience; and (2) a following in a distinct niche, with whom they actively engage.

With the evolution of social media since the early 2000s, and as social media has become an integral part of people’s lives, a new breed of influencer has evolved: the social media influencer.

What is a social media influencer?

A social media influencer is someone who has built a loyal following through online channels and content creation. This term has greater meaning now compared to when influencer culture came to life, becoming a buzzword for anyone in the industry.

Today, there are influencers worldwide, with armies of fans creating waves and movements on social platforms. The American Influencer Council was launched in 2020 by creators for fellow creators to support the influencer marketing industry. Enabling brands to connect with consumers on a level never seen before, there is no denying that influencers of this age have taken on a celebrity status.

What is influencer culture?

The term “influencer culture” is used to describe the new phenomenon of celebrities who use their fame to promote particular products or services, influencing their audience for compensation, either by receiving free products or money. These figures may have gained fame through social media itself or through more traditional means.

Influencer culture eventually transformed into what is now known as “influencer marketing,” which began when Facebook entered the social media landscape. As influencers build their following and create a bond with their audience, they become more valuable to brands. These brands latch onto influencers, forming partnerships and promoting products and services.

It is important to be aware of influencer culture as it can be an excellent way to find out about new things, but it can also be dangerous for those who do not realize that the online world is heavily edited – influencers rarely actually lead the lives they put out for the world and when they do, it’s often not a healthy life to lead. This is especially dangerous for young people who are more susceptible to pressure and likely to compare themselves with the people they see on social media.

Gen Z is primarily impacted by influencer culture. A study conducted by Censuswide last summer, including one thousand individuals aged 16-25, reported that over 1 in 4 (26%) Gen Zers trust influencer reviews more than product page reviews. This explains why brands are recruiting social media influencers for their marketing campaigns. As Gen Z becomes more active participants in the economy, influencers will have greater impact on our culture and on consumer behavior.

But this is not limited to getting advice on fashion, gaming, exercise, or food. People on social media platforms continue to influence how Americans make financial decisions as more people turn to them for help. According to a study by TIAA, a third of all new investors trust social media to help them make financial decisions. Thirty-two percent of those investors also say they trust social media influencers and celebrities’ financial advice.

Many Millennials and Gen Zers are using social media sources for information about investing rather than relying on more traditional sources such as brokerage or investment advisory firms. Influencers have taken notice, and social media has become saturated with financial content.

But people should be aware of the risks involved with taking advice from unlicensed financial advisors. Financial influencers or “finfluencers” (and cryptofluencers) may not have the experience or qualifications to guide people on what is best for them.

What is a Finfluencer?

A finfluencer is a person who, by virtue of their popularity or cultural status, can influence the financial decision-making process of others through promotions or recommendations on social media. They may influence potential buyers by publishing posts or videos to their social media accounts, often stylized to be entertaining so that the post or video will be shared with other potential buyers.

While there is nothing new about marketers paying for celebrity endorsements, the difference is that such breezy and hyper-emotional endorsements are being made in what is otherwise a very regulated industry with stringent rules about performance claims and disclosure of potential conflicts of interest. Most importantly, this is advice aimed at the most guarded aspect of our wellbeing – our finances (the second is our health).

Our financial wellbeing should be handled with extra care. In the same manner that you should not seek medical advice from a non-licensed doctor, you should not turn for advice from a non-licensed financial advisor, no matter what their celebrity status may be.

Examples of recent finfluencer advice

In October, Maren Altman, a popular bitcoin and ether-focused astrologist, was a fallen star among some Twitter critics. Court documents show she received $30,000 in marketing payments from the crypto lender Celsius Network in the months before it declared bankruptcy. Altman’s Twitter critics say she received the money to create favorable content about Celsius while the company was suffering cash flow issues, and they criticized her for being less than forthcoming about those payments.

Altman, a prominent influencer who has more than 1.8 million followers across TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, gained a significant following during the last bull run for posting crypto trading content that integrated astrology. In March, Celsius and Altman agreed to a marketing influencer sponsorship. In her YouTube videos, Altman said Celsius is her home for crypto and highlighted the ease of buying crypto on Celsius. In an interview with Coindesk in October, Altman said that her partnership was “no different than me doing a fashion ad for a company.”

But equating her financial advice to a fashion ad is a bad comparison.

Financial advice cannot and should not be compared to fashion advice. Finance is a highly regulated industry, and a non-licensed financial advisor should not engage in promoting, endorsing, or advising any financial product or service. Furthermore, as required by law, Altman should have mentioned that she had been paid for these ads, but she didn’t.

In another example, Kim Kardashian agreed in early October, to pay a $1.26 million settlement with the SEC for promoting crypto security EMAX on her Instagram account without disclosing she was paid $250,000 to do so. EMAX has fallen by more than 99 percent since peaking in May 2021.

This case is a reminder that when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, it doesn’t mean those investment products are right for investors or that they are even legitimate.

Protecting your financial wellbeing

Before investing with, or even listening to, a finfluencer, do the following:

Credentials check : Check whether the influencer holds a professional license or certificate, and whether they are allowed by law to provide financial advice.

: Check whether the influencer holds a professional license or certificate, and whether they are allowed by law to provide financial advice. Ask for data to back up their claims : Some finfluencers build their following by promising “to the moon” stock picks or investment strategies on a regular basis. If they only promote their amazing results, they are likely too good to be true. Ask for the data to back up their claims.

: Some finfluencers build their following by promising “to the moon” stock picks or investment strategies on a regular basis. If they only promote their amazing results, they are likely too good to be true. Ask for the data to back up their claims. Do your research : Before investing, do your own independent research outside of taking advice from a finfluencer (or anyone for that matter). It is problematic to take advice from unlicensed financial advisors, especially if they are targeting you for scams or fraud.

: Before investing, do your own independent research outside of taking advice from a finfluencer (or anyone for that matter). It is problematic to take advice from unlicensed financial advisors, especially if they are targeting you for scams or fraud. Only invest money you can afford to lose : When considering investments in crypto assets or other types of high-risk investment products or services, never pay in cash and never take out a loan to pay for an investment. If your investment goes bad, you’ll have no recourse to reclaim your payments, or worse, you’ll be stuck paying off a debt for a worthless asset.

: When considering investments in crypto assets or other types of high-risk investment products or services, never pay in cash and never take out a loan to pay for an investment. If your investment goes bad, you’ll have no recourse to reclaim your payments, or worse, you’ll be stuck paying off a debt for a worthless asset. Keep records: It is important to keep thorough records on who you are investing with, including their full legal name, affiliate organization, and contact information, and how much money you are investing and on what dates. Should you get into trouble, this information will be helpful to file a complaint or to try to get your money back.

Your financial well-being is a priority, and you should never let anyone take your decision-making powers away from you. Being careful and diligent about your investments and financial decisions is the best way to secure your financial freedom.

