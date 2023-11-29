News & Insights

Social media CEOs to testify at US Senate hearing in January

November 29, 2023 — 02:12 pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The chief executives of social media companies Meta META.O, X, TikTok, Snap SNAP.N and Discord will testify on online child sexual exploitation at a U.S. Senate hearing rescheduled for Jan. 31, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday.

The panel's Democratic chairman and the Republican ranking member said some companies had initially balked at participating and refused to accept a subpoena. "Now that all five companies are cooperating, we look forward to hearing from their CEOs," they said in a statement.

