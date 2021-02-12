Social Leverage Acquisition I, a blank check company led by Social Leverage's Howard Lindzon targeting the tech and fintech sectors, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10.



Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The units originally contained third-warrants, before the SPAC lowered its warrant terms last week in a sign of potential demand.



The company is led by CEO and Director Howard Lindzon, co-founder and Managing Partner of tech-focused early-stage investment firm Social Leverage and co-founder of social media platform StockTwits; Executive Chairman Paul Grinberg, who currently serves as Chairman of Axos Financial (NYSE: AX); and COO Douglas Horlick, the founder of strategy and advisory consulting firm Estancia LLC.



The company plans to target businesses in the fintech, enterprise software, or consumer technology sectors with enterprise values above $1 billion.



Social Leverage Acquisition I plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SLAC.U. Barclays and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Social Leverage Acquisition I prices $300 million IPO, led by StockTwits founder Howard Lindzon originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.