Social Influencer Went From Living in His Car to 23.5+ Million Followers

Becoming a TikTok star is far from easy, and few know this better than Brandon Farris. Once living out of his car, Brandon worked tirelessly to create the hilarious content that would eventually make him a viral sensation on TikTok and YouTube. During our interview, he opened up about the challenges he faced on his journey to success, the dedication behind his creative process, how he manages his newfound financial success, and the importance of staying grounded with family along the way.

The Road to Success

Born in Ohio and raised between Ohio and Arkansas, Brandon had a comfortable middle-class upbringing. However, his path to success was far from easy. In 2017, Brandon found himself homeless in Los Angeles, living out of his car while pursuing his dreams of becoming a comedian and content creator.

“I purposefully had to live out of my car so I could afford to go to an acting school and improv school I wanted to,” Brandon explains. “I could have easily paid rent for someplace, but then I’d just be working to pay rent. And that’s not what I wanted. I wanted to grow.”

Despite the challenges, Brandon remained determined. He worked at a restaurant to make ends meet and used his free time to create content. I would post daily, but I was working a full-time job,” he recalls. “You go in at 6, get out at 4 or 5 sometimes. And then after that, I would have to film and then edit, and then I uploaded all that the next day while I went to work.

The Breakthrough Moment

Brandon’s perseverance paid off in September 2018 when one of his videos went viral. “The first video I uploaded that kind of got the recognition that I believe started everything was on September 22nd, 2018,” he says. “It’s a hard date to forget when that stuff happens.”

The success of this video led to immediate financial rewards. “The next month, I got the paycheck,” Brandon shares. “It was almost immediately. And it was more money than I’ve ever made in my life. Almost half of what I was making in a year.”

Financial Management and Future Planning

Recognizing the importance of financial stability, Brandon took immediate steps to manage his newfound wealth. He hired a CPA and focused on paying off his debts. “I immediately got a CPA. The next day, I was like, I need to have a professional do this,” he explains.

Brandon emphasizes the importance of planning for the future, especially in the volatile world of social media. “It isn’t forever,” he warns. “It just feels like there’s no way this money stops. It will. So you really have to plan for the future and diversify.”

He advises content creators to have an exit strategy: “Even if you’re not ready to exit content, maybe for the next 20 or 30 years, have an exit plan that you work towards.

Creative Process and Content Philosophy

Brandon’s content often draws inspiration from his daily life, albeit with a comedic twist. “I try to kind of go about content in the way of, like, what’s going on in my life in an exaggerated way,” he explains.

His goal is to create relatable content that brings joy to his audience. “Every day, people are suffering, and I just wanna be a 3-minute video that’ll take you out of your problems and suffering even if it’s 3, 4, 5 minutes a day,” Brandon says.

Family Life and Parenting

As a father of two, including a 3-year-old son with autism, Brandon has learned to balance his career with family life. He emphasizes the importance of being present: “You can’t get those years back. Spend every moment that you’re able to with those kids and be there.”

Brandon and his wife are committed to providing the best care for their son, who attends therapy five days a week and is starting preschool. “We love it. There’s no downfall to it,” Brandon says about parenting a child with autism. “We caught it early. He’s been in therapy. He’s night and day from what he’s learned. It’s he’s doing great.”

Advice for Aspiring Content Creators

Brandon offers advice for those looking to follow in his footsteps: “Do it with zero expectation. Be smart about it. But definitely don’t do something with the expectation of receiving at the end or with the expectation of views or likes at the end. Do it because inspiration called you to do it. Do it because you love it.”

Brandon’s journey from homelessness to TikTok stardom is a testament to the power of perseverance, hard work, and staying true to oneself. His story inspires aspiring content creators and entrepreneurs alike, proving that with dedication and a positive attitude, it’s possible to turn dreams into reality.

