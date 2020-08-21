Social bond issuance surges to record in Q2

By Steve Slater

LONDON, Aug 21 (IFR) - Issuance of social and sustainability bonds reached record levels in the second quarter as the coronavirus crisis increased awareness of social issues related to healthcare and inequality, and US$150bn of the debt could be issued this year, according to Moody's.

The ratings agency said US$33bn of social bonds were issued in the April–June quarter and there were US$19.1bn of sustainability bond issues.

“Combined social and sustainability bond volumes could now total US$150bn for the year as coronavirus pandemic response efforts and heightened awareness of social issues related to healthcare and inequality continue to support issuance,” said Moody’s analyst Matthew Kuchtyak.

Social bond volumes exploded in Q2 and were more than triple the previous quarterly high of US$10.9bn, recorded in the first quarter this year.

European issuers and financial institutions led the surge, and French unemployment agency Unedic issued two record social bond offerings of €4bn each in the quarter.

Sustainability bond volumes also surged, and the US$19.1bn in Q2 was up 64% from Q1 and eclipsed the previous record of US$17.1bn in Q2 2019, the report said. Supranational issuers led, including the largest deal of US$4.25bn from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Moody's said global sustainable bond issuance, which also includes green bonds, totalled US$99.9bn in Q2, a quarterly record and up 65% from the first quarter.

Green bond volumes rebounded to US$47.8bn in Q2, up 26% from Q1, but well below the levels seen throughout 2019 when issuance averaged US$65.5bn a quarter, the report said.

Moody's said it expects green bond issuance this year to be US$175bn–$225bn, unchanged from its previous forecast in May.

Kuchtyak said new and updated best practice documents should support growth and standardisation of the sustainable finance markets, including the publication of sustainability-linked bond principles and the 2020 update of social bond principles, and China's green bond guidelines update.

(This story will appear in the August 22 issue of IFR Magazine)

