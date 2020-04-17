Social bond deluge passes 2019 total

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - Social bond volume of US$14bn for the year to-date has already passed 2019’s issuance of US$12.6bn as SSA issuers such as Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti continue to churn out sustainable financing to help offset the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, according to Refinitiv data.

First-quarter social bond volume hit a quarterly record of US$8bn as supranationals with sustainable frameworks in place quickly started to issue Covid-19-focused social bonds as the crisis intensified in mid-March.

"In the public sector there is a drive to social and Covid-response deals and we are getting clear reverse enquiries from investors for that type of issuance," said Arthur Krebbers, head of sustainable finance for corporates at NatWest Markets.

Another US$6bn has been raised in the past two weeks and the total is expected to climb further as international financial institutions marshal resources to help vulnerable countries respond to Covid-19.

“Social bonds are well suited for capital-raising to fund government efforts to mitigate the socio-economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic,” a report by the Institute of International Finance said.

Separately, the World Bank issued a trio of benchmark sustainable development bond offerings last week, including a blockbusting US$8bn deal that forms part of a coronavirus financing package of up to US$160bn, and the Inter American Development Bank also issued US$4.25bn of three-year sustainable development bonds after announcing up to US$12bn in resources to fight the Covid-19 outbreak. None of those deals count as social bonds or towards the US$14bn total so far this year.

CLEAR ADVANTAGE

Time to market is of the essence and issuers with sustainable financing frameworks already in place have a clear advantage. Such borrowers, including CDP and the Council of Europe Development Bank, have been among the first to market.

"CDP is the first social bond out of Italy, which was hit hardest, and it is using its existing programme to issue a Covid-19-related deal," said Agnes Gourc, co-head of sustainable finance markets at BNP Paribas.

Other issuers, such as the Nordic Investment Bank, have adapted existing green financing frameworks, but borrowers that do not already have sustainable financing frameworks in place are behind in terms of being able to issue, bankers said.

This is reinforcing the concepts of preparedness and resilience, which suggests that borrowers that have done the work on ESG are in a better position to respond and adapt to new circumstances, including the current crisis.

"Preparedness is clearly playing out now. When it comes to issuing a sustainable debt instrument, companies that do not have an existing framework and have not gathered the data are at least a month behind organisations that have done so," Krebbers said.

Although the criteria for Covid-19 targeted social bond issues have been clarified and streamlined, the difficulties of homeworking and delays in getting second-party opinions are making it harder for borrowers to put new frameworks in place.

"At the beginning of the crisis, we've seen more issuers with existing frameworks. A new framework would add some time, but not as long as previously. Here we have a limited set of actions to cover Covid-19 and the process is clearer," Gourc said.

COMMERCIAL SENSE

Investors are receptive to the new wave of social bonds, as supranationals with bigger budgets and funding programmes to deploy face pressure on their credit profiles that could stretch investors’ credit limits.

"By attaching a social label, you would typically get investor diversification, improved price tension and earlier and clearer feedback from investors. It makes commercial sense for treasurers to consider those labels as well as ethical reasons," Krebbers said.

The social bond market is, however, two to three years behind the green bond market in terms of development, bankers said, and is currently lacking a consistent methodology that allows investors to compare diverse issues from development banks to housing.

"The rigour of the socioeconomic impact is not as great as green transactions and we don't have a widely accepted methodology yet about what assets are socially impactful," Krebbers said.

