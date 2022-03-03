SocGen's Russia exposure at 18.6 bln euros at end of 2021

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French lender Societe Generale on Thursday said its exposure to Russia stood at 18.6 billion euros ($20.65 billion), representing 1.7% of the group's total exposure at the end of 2021.

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale SOGN.PA on Thursday said its exposure to Russia stood at 18.6 billion euros ($20.65 billion), representing 1.7% of the group's total exposure at the end of 2021.

The bank "continues a detailed monitoring of the situation in Ukraine and Russia", it said in a news release.

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by David Goodman )

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters