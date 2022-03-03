SocGen's Russia exposure at 18.6 bln euros at end of 2021

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale SOGN.PA on Thursday said its exposure to Russia stood at 18.6 billion euros ($20.65 billion), representing 1.7% of the group's total exposure at the end of 2021.

The bank "continues a detailed monitoring of the situation in Ukraine and Russia", it said in a news release.

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by David Goodman )

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.