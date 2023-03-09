SocGen's Krupa slashes top management numbers, hires Champion as top exec

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Incoming Societe Generale SOGN.PA CEO Slawomir Krupa is slashing the number of the bank's top management executives and has hired Anne-Christine Champion to co-lead its investment bank.

SocGen's number of top executives will drop to 13 from 27 and seven of the 13 will be women, Krupa said in a call to reporters on Thursday.

Krupa, 48, who currently heads the investment banking business, will be replaced by Champion, who joins from Natixis and Alexandre Fleury, who is being promoted from co-head of global markets activities.

The newly created executive committee of 13 members will have a core management team consisting of Krupa, current deputy CEO Philippe Aymerich and a second deputy CEO, Pierre Palmieri, who is being promoted from head of global banking and advisory.

Claire Dumas will continue in her role as finance chief.

Marie-Christine Ducholet will become the head of the bank's French retail network.

All the appointments are set to be effective from SocGen's shareholder meeting which is scheduled for May 23.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Edwina Gibbs)

