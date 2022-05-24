SocGen will name new CEO by autumn, chairman tells paper

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale SOGN.PA will name its new chief executive by autumn, Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smighi said in an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on Tuesday.

France's third-biggest listed bank CEO Frederic Oudea in a surprise move on May 17 said he would step down next year, bringing to an end what will be a 15-year reign running the lender.

Bini Smaghi added in the interview that Oudea would remain at the bank until May 2023.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

