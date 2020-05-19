SocGen to work on changing market's view of its financial trajectory-CEO

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA will work hard to ensure the market would gradually change its view on the bank's financial trajectory, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Tuesday.

"Our priority is to provide, quarter after quarter, the right responses to adapt our businesses to the new context created by the crisis," Oudea also told shareholders during Societe Generale's annual meeting.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by David Evans)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.