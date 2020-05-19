SocGen to work on changing market's view of its financial trajectory-CEO

Contributor
Maya Nikolaeva Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French bank Societe Generale will work hard to ensure the market would gradually change its view on the bank's financial trajectory, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Tuesday.

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA will work hard to ensure the market would gradually change its view on the bank's financial trajectory, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Tuesday.

"Our priority is to provide, quarter after quarter, the right responses to adapt our businesses to the new context created by the crisis," Oudea also told shareholders during Societe Generale's annual meeting.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by David Evans)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters